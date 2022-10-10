Nexus loses generic drug approval thanks to contactless FedEx delivery

Summary

Law firms Related documents Nexus sought to launch first generic version of Melinta's injection of antibiotic Minocin

FDA argued public interest in cheaper drug outweighed any harm to Melinta















(Reuters) - Drugmaker Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc has lost approval to sell a generic version of Melinta Therapeutics LLC's injectable antibiotic minocin, after a federal judge found that a contactless FedEx delivery at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not give Melinta adequate notice of Nexus's application to make the drug.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should not have approved the generic because, without proper notice, Melinta did not have a chance to file a patent lawsuit that would have triggered an automatic 30-month stay of the approval.

The FDA, which was a defendant in the case and urged the judge to allow the generic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for Melinta and Nexus.

Illinois-based Nexus filed an application to make the first generic version of Melinta's injectable minocin in October 2020. New Jersey-based Melinta's two patents on the injection expire in 2031.

Minocin has been used for decades against a wide range of bacterial infections. It is available from many manufacturers in oral form, but Melinta's is the only injectable.

Under the federal Hatch-Waxman Act, a company seeking to sell a generic version of a patented drug must notify the brand drugmaker that it believes the relevant patents are invalid or would not be infringed. The brand drugmaker can then sue for infringement within 45 days to trigger an automatic 30-month stay.

The generic drugmaker must also give the FDA a "signature proof of delivery" of its notice to the brand drugmaker. Nexus provided a FedEx receipt indicating that the notice was delivered on December 8, 2020, with the signature "C-19" indicating that FedEx had used contactless delivery because of COVID.

Melinta claims that it did not learn of the application until March 31, 2021. It sued Nexus for patent infringement in May 2021 in Chicago federal court and petitioned the FDA to consider March 31 as the date it received notice so that it could trigger the 30-month stay.

The FDA refused and in July 2022 approved Nexus's application, since Melinta had missed the 45-day window for the stay. Melinta sued the agency, seeking to block the approval, and Nexus intervened.

Nexus argued that Melinta missed its chance for a stay when it "mishandled" the notice letter. The FDA said that the law only required a signature proof of delivery from the carrier, not proof of receipt, and that public interest in generic drug availability weighed against Melinta.

Contreras, however, said that the purpose of the requirement was to ensure that brand drugmakers have notice, which he said "unambiguously requires the signature of the recipient or a designated representative." The judge granted summary judgment to Melinta and remanded the matter to the FDA.

Melinta's patent lawsuit against Nexus remains pending.

The case is Melinta Therapeutics LLC et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-02190.

For Melinta: Jeffrey Bucholtz of King & Spalding

For FDA: Kimberly Stephens of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

For Nexus: Janine Carlan of ArentFox Schiff

