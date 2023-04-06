NFL, plaintiffs spar over 'Sunday Ticket' deal records in antitrust lawsuit

Summary

April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Football League has asked a federal judge to block a "fishing expedition" from plaintiffs' lawyers seeking documents about rival bidders for the NFL's "Sunday Ticket," the televised package at the center of a $6 billion antitrust class action in California.

The NFL and lawyers for the plaintiffs who are suing the league in Los Angeles federal court argued in a court filing on Wednesday about what new records might be available to inspect and how they are relevant to the allegations.

The pretrial flashpoint focuses on the NFL's multibillion-dollar agreement last year with Alphabet Inc's Google unit to carry Sunday Ticket for residential subscribers on YouTube TV until 2030. DirecTV had long been Sunday Ticket's home.

The plaintiffs' lawyers said the NFL should be ordered to turn over communications and other records — including analysis and planning documents — involving other bidders for Sunday Ticket who did not close a deal.

The class lawyers said disclosure of communications with other Sunday Ticket contenders would illuminate "requirements as to the consumer price of that package and the anticompetitive effect of those requirements."

Lead attorneys in the case and representatives from the NFL did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday.

Subscribers of Sunday Ticket can watch local and out-of-market football games that otherwise might not be available for broadcast in a particular region of the country.

Residential plaintiffs and commercial establishments, including bars and hotels, have accused the NFL of restricting the distribution of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, artificially driving up the cost of Sunday Ticket in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

A judge in January said the litigation could move forward as a class action.

Wednesday's court filing was heavily redacted, shielding the names of other potential bidders for Sunday Ticket rights.

The class attorneys said the NFL's disclosures so far, which include the Google agreement, have been insufficient.

"The production is shockingly meager in light of the complex nature of negotiations that must have taken place with multiple potential purchasers about a multi-billion-dollar contract," the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the NFL said the plaintiffs were seeking records "based on unfounded speculation that the NFL defendants' production was underinclusive."

The attorneys said the plaintiffs had not shown that the NFL's disclosures about "negotiations for the future rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package were incomplete or incorrect in any material way."

A trial is scheduled for February 2024.

The case is In re: National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, 2:15-ml-02668-PSG-JEM.

For plaintiffs: Marc Seltzer of Susman Godfrey; Scott Martin of Hausfeld; and Howard Langer of Langer Grogan & Diver

For defendants: Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff and Gregg Levy of Covington & Burling











