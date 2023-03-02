NFL, Raiders sued by Las Vegas lawyer over Super Bowl ad

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Lawsuit follows the NFL's cease-and-desist letter over the ad

Ad features Raiders player and team's colors















(Reuters) - A Las Vegas personal injury lawyer sued the National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday over a TV advertisement the attorney ran for his firm during the Super Bowl that featured a Raiders player and the team’s colors.

Steve Dimopoulos and the Dimopoulos Law Firm filed the lawsuit in Nevada federal court after the NFL sent him a cease-and-desist letter last month pertaining to the ad, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit asks the court to find that he did not infringe NFL Properties LLC or Raiders Football Club LLC’s trademarks or trade dress in the ad, which originally aired in the Las Vegas area during the Feb. 12 game.

Representatives for the NFL and the Raiders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ad, viewable on YouTube and on Dimopoulos' website, shows Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby, UFC fighter Jon Jones and the Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, suiting up in black and silver uniforms. Interspersed with the athletes are shots of Dimopoulos getting ready for a trial.

The law firm's contract with Crosby to appear in the ad, according to the lawsuit, stipulated that he would wear firm colors and that no logos for the NFL or the Raiders would be depicted.

Jones and Crosby, contacted through their agents, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Karlsson's agent, Michael Deutsch, had no comment.

Dimopoulos claims that he has used silver and black in the firm’s marketing since it opened in 2012. The lawsuit asserts that the ad does not use any NFL, Raiders, Golden Knights, National Hockey League or UFC logos, and that the only logo present is the firm’s.

Both the firm’s logo and the Raiders’ are shields.

“We can each use the same colors, we can use similar logos,” Dimopoulos told Reuters.

The law firm’s website contains a disclaimer that it “is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with the NFL.” The disclaimer also appears on the YouTube page where the ad was uploaded.

Dimopoulos received a letter dated Feb. 22 from NFL Properties on behalf of the Raiders, accusing the firm of unauthorized use of the team’s marks or marks “confusingly similar thereto,” according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters. The NFL's letter said the firm could be subjected to “heightened legal penalties” if it did not stop its unauthorized use of the marks, and demanded a response by March 1.

Dimopoulos said the ad is still airing in the Las Vegas area.

The case is Steve Dimopoulos LLC v. NFL Properties LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, No. 2:23-cv-00328.

For Dimopoulos: Marc Randazza and Ronald Green of Randazza Legal Group

For NFL Properties and the Raiders Football Club: Not available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.