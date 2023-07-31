NFL tells US judge no evidence supports 'Sunday Ticket' antitrust trial

Summary Football league seeks to bar trial over residential, business claims

Plaintiffs say concerted action drove up prices

July 31 (Reuters) - The National Football League and its teams have asked a U.S. judge to find there is no evidence to justify holding a multibillion-dollar trial alleging the exclusive "Sunday Ticket" package of televised games violates U.S. antitrust law.

In a key pretrial filing, lawyers for the NFL argued in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday that residential and commercial subscribers had failed to prove the league's licensing agreement for Sunday Ticket harmed competition.

The plaintiffs, seeking $6 billion in damages, argue the NFL's business arrangement with DirecTV has artificially inflated the price of Sunday Ticket, which provides out-of-market Sunday afternoon games that are not otherwise available for free on certain national broadcasters.

Attorneys for the NFL asked U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez to grant summary judgment to the league ahead of a scheduled February 2024 trial.

The NFL's lawyers argued exclusive licensing agreements are "presumptively legal." They also said the plaintiffs had failed — after dozens of depositions and the disclosure of hundreds of thousands of records — to identify "any evidence that could transform a lawful exclusive distribution agreement into an unlawful antitrust conspiracy."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment.

Last year, the NFL reached an agreement with Google unit YouTube TV to carry the Sunday Ticket package for residential subscribers until 2030. The NFL has reached a separate deal for commercial subscribers including bars, hotels and restaurants.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege the league and its 32 teams conspired with themselves and DirecTV "to eliminate all competition" in the broadcasting and sale of televised professional football, resulting in restricted supply and higher prices.

Lawyers for the NFL contend there is no "concerted action" to restrain competition, since the league and its teams "must act cooperatively and collectively to produce NFL football and NFL football telecasts."

The attorneys also argued that no evidence was in the factual record "of the NFL providing any direction to DirecTV or any form of control as to price."

A hearing on the NFL's court filing is scheduled for October.

The case is In re: National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, 2:15-ml-02668.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

