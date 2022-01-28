N.J. city to pay $1 bln for sewage, water line upgrades

Summary

(Reuters) - In a deal with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Thursday, Jersey City's water utility has agreed to invest $1 billion in its sewer system and infrastructure to replace lead drinking water pipes and prevent the release of raw sewage into nearby rivers.

The city was hammered by unprecedented flooding during Hurricane Ida, which claimed more than two dozen lives in the state. The EPA said the measure would help Jersey City's sewer system withstand more severe rains.

The deal entered in Newark, New Jersey, federal court modifies a 2011 consent decree that sought to resolve allegations that the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) violated the Clean Water Act through illegal discharges of untreated sewage into the Hudson and Hackensack rivers.

It is subject to court approval and is not an admission of liability. The utility did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the proposed agreement, JCMUA will expand its sewer system's capacity and replace the lead water pipes over an estimated 10-year period. Replacement of the pipes will benefit many communities of color that disproportionately face environmental hazards in the city of 300,000, it stated.

The EPA sued JCMUA and the state of New Jersey in July 2011. Later that year a first consent decree fined the utility $375,000 and provided that it would invest $52 million in repairs and upgrades to its sewer system.

President Joe Biden's EPA has prioritized tackling climate change and tackling environmental injustices by strengthening enforcement against polluters.

The case is United States of America v. Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority et al, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:11-cv-04120.

For United States of America: Patrick Bryan with the U.S. Department of Justice

For Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority: Katie Mocco and Michael Luchkiw of DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin

For New Jersey: Andrew Reese with the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety

