N.M. top court rejects broad jurisdiction over out-of-state cos

Lower courts will now determine specific jurisdiction

(Reuters) - Out-of-state companies that register to do business in New Mexico cannot necessarily be sued in its courts, the state's highest court has ruled, handing a victory to Ford Motor Co and three tire companies that had sought to dismiss four lawsuits over car accidents.

In a unanimous opinion issued Monday, the Supreme Court of New Mexico found that jurisdiction depended on companies' actual contacts in the state. It remanded the lawsuits to the mid-level Court of Appeals to decide that issue in each case.

The decision limits the lawsuits that can be brought against companies in New Mexico, though whether the state's courts have jurisdiction will depend on the facts of specific cases.

John Gsanger of the Ammons Law Firm, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs, said he expected all four cases to survive, noting that three of the accidents took place in the state and one involved a tire sold there. He said that would give the state's courts jurisdiction over those cases specifically, even though they did not have jurisdiction over the companies in all cases generally.

Lawyers for Ford and the tire companies – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co – did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute reached the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals denied the companies' motions to dismiss claims over car accidents, finding that under the state's Business Corporation Act, any foreign corporation registering to do business there consents to its courts' jurisdiction.

The Court of Appeals relied on its own 1993 opinion in Werner v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, holding that any foreign company registering to do business in the state consents to general personal jurisdiction. The companies said that would violate their right to due process under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The state's top court did not address the constitutional argument, instead finding that the text of the Business Corporation Act itself did not require registered companies to consent to jurisdiction and saying the court would not "graft" such a requirement onto the law.

Justice C. Shannon Bacon, who wrote the opinion, noted that the Court of Appeals' earlier decision in the Werner case was based on its conclusion that the state's legislature intended to "equalize" corporations outside and inside the state.

She said the reasoning was flawed because in-state companies could still challenge personal jurisdiction, while out-of-state companies could not.

The case is Chavez v. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, Nos. S-1-SC-37489, S-1-SC-37490, S-1-SC-37491, S-1-SC-37536, Supreme Court of New Mexico.

