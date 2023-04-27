'No blanket presumption' against deposing in-house counsel, says judge in Delta Dental price-fix case

Summary

April 27 (Reuters) - The general counsel to insurance carrier Delta Dental of California must sit for a deposition in a prospective class action alleging a decades-long conspiracy to fix prices in violation of U.S. antitrust law, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo in Illinois rejected claims from Delta Dental defendants that the plaintiffs — dentists and dental service providers — had not met the threshold requirements to depose a lawyer.

"To begin, there is no blanket presumption against deposing a party's in-house attorneys," Bucklo wrote in her order. She said there was "nothing harassing" about seeking to depose the general counsel, Michael Hankinson, a business executive whom Delta Dental had identified in the case as knowledgeable of relevant facts.

Delta Dental had argued that Hankinson was "substantially involved" in legal strategy and communications in the multidistrict litigation and that the plaintiffs' lawyers should be barred from questioning him.

Lawyers for Delta Dental, which markets itself as providing dental care to more than 80 million Americans, on Thursday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Hankinson did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs at law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit accused Delta Dental of a “coordinated agreement not to compete among the various separate Delta Dental entities” in order to reduce reimbursements to dental practices. The complaint seeks unspecified monetary and other damages.

Delta Dental has denied the allegations, calling them "antithetical to the consumer focus of the antitrust laws."

The plaintiffs' lawyers said they want to talk with Hankinson about topics including Delta Dental's organization, multistate and national group accounts and the value of the Delta Dental brand.

In an April 5 filing, they called Hankinson a “senior executive who served in high-level roles across multiple defendants" under the Delta Dental umbrella.

Delta Dental's attorneys told the court that the plaintiffs "declined to explain what unique information Mr. Hankinson has that they cannot obtain from other company witnesses."

No trial date has been set.

The case is In re: Delta Dental Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-CV-06734.

Interim co-lead class counsel: Leonid Feller of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Ronald Aranoff of Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch

For Delta Dental Insurance Co and affiliates: Howard Ullman of Dechert; and Heather Kramer of Rathje Woodward

