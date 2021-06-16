No. Carolina cannot ban all abortions after 20 weeks - 4th Circ

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ruling upholds right to abortion for pre-viability pregnancies

Plaintiffs have standing despite lack of enforcement, court finds

(Reuters) - North Carolina’s blanket prohibition on abortions performed later than 20 weeks is unconstitutional because it bans some previability abortions, a federal appeals court has ruled, upholding a lower court decision.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected an argument by the state that the plaintiffs, three doctors and a Planned Parenthood affiliate, lacked standing because they did not face a credible threat of prosecution, as no one had ever been prosecuted under the law.

"This ruling is a victory for all North Carolinians in line with decades of Supreme Court precedent," said Genevieve Scott, of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "Forcing someone to continue a pregnancy against their will is a violation of their basic humanity, their rights, and their freedom."

A spokesperson for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, whose office defended the state, said the office was reviewing the decision.

The disputed law, passed in 1973 in the wake of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, bans all abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in the case of a medical emergency. In 2015, the state further tightened restrictions, limiting the types of providers who could perform abortions before 20 weeks and limiting medical emergencies to cases in which the mother faces death or major physical impairment.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and three doctors sued state officials in 2016 to challenge the law, arguing that it violated the right to abortion recognized by Roe v. Wade and later cases. The Supreme Court has generally found that states can restrict abortion after fetal viability, usually around 24 weeks.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen in Greensboro in 2019 granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs and enjoined enforcement of the state's abortion restrictions insofar as they would ban abortion of any pre-viable fetus, regardless of the number of weeks into the pregnancy.

On appeal, the state did not defend the law's constitutionality, instead arguing that the plaintiffs lacked standing because the law had historically not been enforced and was unlikely to be enforced in the future.

Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz on Wednesday rejected that argument, finding that the state had a "continued interest in enforcing the challenged statutes" and noting that abortion remained the "subject of lively debate."

"As a nation we remain deeply embroiled in debate over the legal status of abortion," she wrote. "While this conversation rages around us, this court cannot say that the threat of prosecution to abortion providers who violate the law is not credible."

She said "informal statements" by the defendants that they did not intend to enforce the law were not enough to defeat the plaintiffs' standing.

Motz was joined by Circuit Judges Albert Diaz and Julius Richardson.

The case is Bryant et al v. Woodall et al, No. 19-1685.

For the plaintiffs: Genevieve Scott of the Center for Reproductive Rights

For the state: Michael Wood of the North Carolina Department of Justice

