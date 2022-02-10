No sanctions for Ohio lawyer who notarized client papers ahead of signing

Summary

(Reuters) - A divided Supreme Court of Ohio said on Wednesday that a lawyer should be spared sanctions since he did not show intentional wrongdoing when he notarized a document before it was signed.

The court rejected a state professional conduct board's proposed reprimand of Poland, Ohio attorney Joseph Macejko, whose client signed the pre-notarized papers while not in his presence.

The board had said he violated ethics rules that ban attorneys from engaging in fraudulent and dishonest behavior.

While preparing estate planning documents for the parents of a friend and client, Robert Durick, in 2017, Macejko notarized powers of attorney before a planned meeting with the Duricks, according to court documents. He said he pre-notarized the documents so he would not have to remember to take his stamp and seal with him.

When the meeting was canceled, court papers said, Macejko left the documents with the family whom he expected would soon contact him to set up another appointment to sign in his presence.

The Duricks then hired a different lawyer for the estate, and the pre-notarized power of attorney document came to light during a 2019 deposition in a will dispute, the court said.

Macejko said he had never seen a signed copy of the document and noted that a new lawyer had been hired after him. He immediately notified the Mahoning County Bar Association of the incident.

The court's opinion Wednesday said Macejko had no intention of misrepresenting his actions, but three of seven justices disagreed.

"When an attorney notarizes a document that was not signed in his presence, the attorney risks facilitating fraud," wrote Justice Jennifer Brunner, in her dissent.

Macejko said he is pleased with the majority's decision and hopes it will have an impact on future proceedings.

"We can only hope that those who review lawyer conduct take yesterday's decision to heart and realize there is a huge difference between a mistake and a misrepresentation," he said.

A representative for the Mahoning County Bar Association, which brought the initial allegations, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Mahoning County Bar Association v. Joseph R. Macejko, Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2020-1513.

For Macejko: George Jonson of Montgomery Jonson

For the Bar Association: David "Chip" Comstock Jr. of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp, and Shirley Jean Christian and Ronald Edward Slipski

