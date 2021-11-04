North Carolina sues 3M, others over firefighting foams

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Summary Related documents Complaints accuse foam manufacturers of polluting state waters

State attorney general asks companies to foot bill for investigating, cleaning up sites

(Reuters) - North Carolina sued 3M Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc and other manufacturers of firefighting foams Thursday over claims that the products contain toxic chemicals that contaminated the state's groundwaters.

In separate lawsuits filed in three North Carolina counties, Attorney General Josh Stein alleged that the companies knew they were risking harm to the environment and human health by marketing and selling foam products containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The lawsuits ask the courts to order the 14 manufacturers to investigate, clean up and monitor the alleged contamination at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, the Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base, another air base and a police and firefighting training site. The complaints also seek punitive and other damages.

Stein's move adds to a growing list of state attorneys general suing manufacturers of PFAS, which have been used for decades in manufacturing nonstick coatings such as Teflon. Scientists have associated some PFAS, nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily, with illnesses such as kidney cancer.

Attorneys representing the state include Robert Bilott of Taft Stettinius & Hollister, who in 2017 won a $671 million settlement in personal injury litigation against DuPont and Chemours Co over PFAS.

A 3M spokesperson said Thursday the company has "acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS and will vigorously defend (its) record of environmental stewardship." Representatives for defendants Corteva Inc and DuPont did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stein said in a statement that the companies "made and sold firefighting foam with dangerous forever chemicals to our firefighters, military servicemembers, and first responders, long after they knew or should have known how harmful this foam was."

The cases are: State of North Carolina v. The 3M Co, Mecklenburg County Superior Court, Nos. 21-cvs1-17620, 21cvs-17621.

State of North Carolina v. The 3M Co, Wayne County Superior Court, No. 21-cvs-51937.

State of North Carolina v. The 3M Co, Stanly County Superior Court, No. 21-cvs-845.

For State of North Carolina: Daniel Hirschman with the North Carolina Department of Justice; and Robert Bilott of Taft Stettinius & Hollister

