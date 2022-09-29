Novartis asks U.S. Supreme Court to pause Gilenya ruling, halt generic rivals

Summary

(Reuters) - Novartis Pharmaceuticals filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt a court mandate that it said will green-light up to 20 generic versions of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Gilenya.

Novartis told the court that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's order to dissolve an injunction blocking the generics, due to issue Oct. 4, will erode Gilenya prices and shrink its market in "ways that could be impossible to calculate at an after-the-fact damages trial."

It asked the Supreme Court to pause the mandate while it considers Novartis' planned petition for high-court review of the case.

The Federal Circuit rejected Novartis' request to stay the mandate on Tuesday by a 2-1 vote.

A spokesperson for Novartis confirmed that the company filed the motion. Novartis' adversary in the Federal Circuit case, Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma, and its attorney from that case did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Novartis reported nearly $2.8 billion in Gilenya sales last year, making it the Swiss company's third-highest-selling drug. Novartis said last week that it expects to lose $300 million in sales for the rest of 2022 if the generics launch.

Novartis sued HEC Pharm Co and several other generic drugmakers for patent infringement in Delaware federal court after they applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Gilenya generics. Novartis settled with some of the drugmakers, allowing for some Gilenya generics before the patent's 2027 expiration.

The Delaware court upheld Novartis' patent covering the use of a specific dosage of Gilenya's active ingredient to treat MS in 2020 and blocked the proposed generics. The Federal Circuit affirmed that decision in January in a 2-1 ruling.

But the patent-focused appeals court reversed itself in another 2-1 decision in June after the judge who wrote the January majority opinion retired. The court said in June that the patent was invalid because it did not sufficiently describe the claimed dosage.

Novatis argues that the Federal Circuit added requirements to patent law's written-description standard that are not in the federal Patent Act. It told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it was likely to win its case, especially if the justices decide to take up another pending dispute involving Gilead's lymphoma drug Yescarta related to written descriptions in pharma patents.

The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp v. HEC Pharm Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22A272.

For Novartis: William Jay of Goodwin Procter

For HEC: Supreme Court counsel information not available

