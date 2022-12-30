Novel Calif. fast food law should be blocked pending vote, say biz groups

Summary

Summary Law firms Law would create council to set standards for fast food workers

Biz-backed group says law can't take effect pending 2024 vote

1 million Californians signed petition to put law on ballot















(Reuters) - A coalition of major business groups has filed a lawsuit seeking to block California from implementing a first-of-its-kind law that creates a council to set working standards in the fast food industry until voters in the state have their say.

Save Local Restaurants, an umbrella group, filed a complaint in state court in Sacramento on Thursday claiming the law cannot take effect on Jan. 1 as planned after the group in September submitted a petition signed by more than 1 million Californians to put the measure on the ballot in 2024.

The law, known as the FAST Act, would create a 10-member council appointed by the governor and legislative leaders with the power to set wages, hours and other working conditions for fast food restaurants that number at least 100 locations nationwide. The council would include representatives of business and labor and state officials.

Earlier this week, the state Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) said the law should only be put on hold once the petition signatures are verified and the ballot referendum is formally approved, which will likely take months.

But Save Local Restaurants in its lawsuit says decades of precedent requires that the effective date of new laws be suspended once a petition for a referendum is filed.

"An alternative interpretation would ... create chaos," the group's lawyers wrote, "putting Californians in the untenable position of having to guess when, and for how long, a law may or may not be in effect."

The DIR and the California Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Save Local Restaurants' members include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Restaurant Association and International Franchise Association.

The group has said the FAST Act could cause menu prices to increase by as much as 20% and force some businesses to close or cut jobs.

Supporters of the law, including many Democrats and labor unions, say it will give workers more of a voice in an industry that has been the target of hundreds of complaints alleging wage theft and unsafe working conditions.

The case is Save Local Restaurants v. Hagen, California Superior Court, Sacramento County, No. 34-2022-80004062.

For the plaintiffs: Sean Welch, David Lazarus and Kurt Oneto of Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni

For the state: Not available











