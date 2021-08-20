NRA looks to revive lawsuit against Winston & Strawn, JAMS

The National Rifle Association headquarters, in Fairfax, Virginia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Gun rights group claims a JAMS arbitrator's racist email to a Winston partner showed arbitration was "tainted from day one"

Appeal asks D.C. court to reinstate its case The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The National Rifle Association wants another shot at a lawsuit it brought against Winston & Strawn and JAMS Inc. after a former JAMS arbitrator inadvertently included the gun rights group's outside lawyer on a racist email he sent to a Winston partner.

In an appellate brief filed Thursday in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the NRA argued its lawsuit against JAMS and the Chicago-founded law firm was properly pleaded.

The NRA is seeking to recover fees from a confidential arbitration proceeding in which Winston represented the NRA's adversary. The group claims the arbitrator's email showed he was not impartial because he had been lifelong friends with the Winston partner but never disclosed it.

"Clearly, the arbitration process that was tainted from day one," William Brewer, a partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors and counsel to the NRA, said in a statement.

The gun rights group also asserts that JAMS and Winston have not been forthcoming about other communications that may have been exchanged between Richard Neville, the former JAMS arbitrator, and Terry Grimm, a Winston & Strawn partner and a "golf buddy" of Neville's.

"Winston contends all of this is meaningless; that it wasn’t required to tell the NRA about the close personal relationship because Grimm wasn’t handling the arbitration. Nonsense," the NRA wrote in its brief.

During the arbitration in June 2020, Neville, a former Cook County judge, emailed an article to Grimm and others that described Black Americans as culturally and intellectually inferior. He also inadvertently sent the email to Svetlana Eisenberg of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors, a lawyer for the NRA.

Neville was removed from the arbitration and fired from JAMS. Grimm, a one-time vice chairman of Winston's litigation department, retired from the firm.

Washington, D.C., Superior Court Judge Robert Rigsby dismissed JAMS from the case in October, but he rejected Winston's bid to dismiss the NRA's unjust enrichment claim against the law firm.

However, in December, Rigsby reconsidered his ruling and dismissed the NRA's claims against Winston, finding in part that the firm had no duty to disclose the relationship between Neville and Grimm.

A spokesperson for Winston declined to comment. Attorneys for JAMS did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is The National Rifle Association of America v. JAMS, Inc. and Winston & Strawn LLP, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 2021-CV-0079.

For the NRA: Robert Cox of Briglia Hundley, and Philip Furia and Stewart Milch of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors

For Winston & Strawn: Paul Maloney and Matthew Berkowitz of Carr Maloney

For JAMS: Bob Muse and Ron Kovner of Levy Firestone Muse

Read More:

NRA wins round vs. Winston & Strawn in fight sparked by racist email