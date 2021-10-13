Nuns challenge decision on Transco pipeline lawsuit

REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

(Reuters) - A group of Catholic nuns on Wednesday challenged an Allentown, Pennsylvania federal judge's ruling that dismissed their lawsuit claiming the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co LLC "defile(d) the sacred nature of their property" in eastern Pennsylvania with a natural gas pipeline it built there.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a religious order whose sisters say that the building of a section of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline on their land in Lancaster County violates their religious practice under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a September ruling that tossed their lawsuit.

Transco's lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and its parent company, Williams Cos Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither did the sisters and their lawyer, Dwight Yoder of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess.

The Adorers last year sued Transcontinental for damages, alleging the pipeline, which was built and put into service in 2018, "substantially burden(s)" their exercise of religion.

The religious beliefs of the sisters, whose work in Pennsylvania goes back to 1925, includes protecting God's creation by preserving the environment for future generations, they say. They have been fighting climate change following a call by Pope Francis in a 2015 encyclical letter for the world's then 1.2 billion Catholics to join the fight.

The complaint says that the sisters are entitled under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a statute whose goal is to protect religious exercise, to punitive damages.

But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl, in a Sept. 30 ruling, said that the Adorers filed their lawsuit in the wrong venue and his court lacked jurisdiction.

The Natural Gas Act, which governs interstate natural gas pipelines, gives the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit exclusive jurisdiction over the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificates, such as the one it handed Transco in 2017 for the pipeline, the judge said.

That means the sisters should have challenged the decision first by petitioning FERC and subsequently by filing their lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit rather than in a district court, Schmehl added.

The judge ruled in January, in a separate case filed in 2017 over the condemnation of an acre of the sisters' 24-acre tract for the pipeline, that Transcontinental owes the sisters nearly $170,000 mostly to pay for the land's market value.

The Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline transports Marcellus shale gas from Pennsylvania to markets across the mid-Atlantic and southeastern states.

The case is Adorers of the Blood of Christ, United States Province v. Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co LLC, No. 5:20-cv-05627.

For Adorers of the Blood of Christ: Dwight Yoder of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess

For Transcontinental: Elizabeth Witmer and Sean O'Neill of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

