Nurses can be 'social group' under asylum law: 9th Circuit

Asylum-seeking migrant families form a long queue as they wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Summary

Summary Related documents Knowledge and skills possessed by nurses are immutable

Ruling about taxi drivers cited by BIA did not apply

Court revives Mexican citizen's bid to avoid deportation

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday said being a nurse can form the basis of eligibility for asylum because the specialized knowledge and skills possessed by nurses are immutable, and not just part of a job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to compare Mariela Plancarte Sauceda, a nurse from Mexico who says a drug cartel forced her to treat its members, to a taxi driver who the board had said was ineligible for asylum in an earlier case.

Plancarte says she fled to the U.S. after the cartel kidnapped her, beat her, and threatened to kill her son and mother if she refused to provide medical services.

"Unlike the skills necessary to drive a car, possessed by most adults, professional nursing skills are not shared by the general population," Circuit Judge William Fletcher wrote.

Vallerye Anderson of Garcia & Anderson in Sacramento, who represents Plancarte, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the decision, Plancarte claims that on several occasions after she became a licensed nurse, cartel members came to her home, blindfolded her, and took her to various locations to treat injured individuals.

In one instance, she said, she witnessed three men raping and torturing a woman who later died, and was told the same thing would happen to her if she refused the cartel's demands, according to the decision.

On a later occasion, Plancarte initially refused to leave her home and cartel members kidnapped her infant son, who was returned after she agreed to treat a man who had been shot, according to Friday's decision. Shortly afterward, Plancarte fled to the United States.

She applied for asylum, withholding of removal, and relief under the Convention Against Torture.

An immigration judge in 2018 denied her applications, concluding that her asylum bid was untimely because she had waited more than a year to apply after entering the U.S., and that she was not eligible for withholding because she did not fit into a "particular social group."

Plancarte appealed, and the BIA found that while the judge erred by not considering her proposed social group of "female nurses," the error was harmless.

The board said being a nurse is not immutable, like being a woman or a member of a certain religion, citing a 1985 decision in Matter of Acosta that denied an asylum bid by a taxi driver from El Salvador who refused to participate in a guerilla-sponsored work stoppage.

But the 9th Circuit on Friday said that by merely relying on the Acosta decision, the BIA had ignored its duty to determine on a case-by-case basis whether a group is a "particular social group."

And in contrast to the taxi driver, Plancarte cannot avoid compulsion by the cartel simply by changing jobs, the court said. If she left the profession, she would still possess specialized skills that could make her a target for the cartel, Fletcher wrote.

The court remanded the case to the BIA to reconsider Plancarte's claims.

The panel included Circuit Judges Paul Watford and Daniel Collins.

The case is Plancarte Sauceda v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-73312.

For Plancarte: Vallerye Anderson of Garcia & Anderson

For the government: Timothy Stanton of the U.S. Department of Justice