N.Y. appeals court upholds abortion coverage rule after SCOTUS remand

Appeals court finds Supreme Court victory for gay foster agency does not require overturning the rule

(Reuters) - A New York appeals court has upheld for the second time a state regulation requiring health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions, with an exemption for some religious employers, after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered it to revisit the rule in light of one it its recent rulings.

The New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 3rd Department found on Thursday that the Supreme Court's 2021 decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia did not void the rule. The Supreme Court had held that Philadelphia could not stop referring prospective foster parents to a Catholic foster agency because of its refusal to consider same-sex couples. It said that when a "system of individual exemptions" to a rule exists, an exemption on religious grounds may not be denied without compelling reason.

Justice John Egan, writing for the unanimous 3rd Department on Thursday, said the court was still bound by a 2006 decision by New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals, upholding a similar mandate for birth control.

Eric Baxter of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a lawyer for Christian churches and organizations challenging the rule, called the decision "obviously wrong" but said he was optimistic that the Court of Appeals would reverse it.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2017, New York's Department of Financial Services issued a regulation mandating insurance coverage for medically necessary abortions but included an exemption for religious employers that primarily work to inculcate religious values and employ and serve primarily members of their religion.

The plaintiffs, which include two Catholic dioceses, Lutheran and Baptist churches and Christian charities, said the rule violated their religious freedom rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it did not exempt all religious employers.

In January 2019, New York Supreme Court Justice Richard McNally in Albany sided with the state, citing the 2006 contraception ruling, and the 3rd Department in July 2020 agreed. After the Court of Appeals declined to hear the case, the plaintiffs petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a one-sentence ruling in November 2021, the Supreme Court vacated the 3rd Department's ruling and ordered it to reconsider in light of Fulton. But Egan wrote Thursday that Fulton did not "explicitly overrule" the 2006 case, and that it was not clear that the disputed exemption was a "system of individual exemptions" as described in Fulton.

The case is Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany et al v. Vullo, New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 3rd Department, No. 529350B.

For plaintiffs: Victoria Dorfman of Jones Day and Eric Baxter of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

For the state: Assistant Solicitor General Laura Etlinger

