N.Y. attorney general says man posed as lawyer, committed fraud

Summary Andrew Schnorr falsely stated he went to NYU Law and passed bar exams, AG says

He faces up to seven years in prison for larceny, unauthorized practice

(Reuters) - The New York Attorney General's Office said Wednesday a man who posed as an attorney and fraudulently collected more than $22,000 in legal fees has been arrested and arraigned.

Andrew Schnorr, 39, who landed a job as an associate at a Buffalo, New York law firm despite being unlicensed, faces up to seven years in prison, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Schnorr was charged with felony unauthorized practice of law and felony grand larceny in the third degree.

An attorney for Schnorr was not immediately identified and Schnorr was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.

Schnorr claimed to have graduated summa cum laude from New York University School of Law and said that he passed bar exams in both New York and California, the statement said.

He was able to obtain employment at the Buffalo firm in 2019 using a resume with fake credentials, according to the statement, which did not name the firm.

Schnorr represented at least nine clients at the firm in legal proceedings such as depositions and settlement conferences, the statement said.

"This individual tricked vulnerable people by posing as an attorney who could help them, but instead cheated them out of tens of thousands of dollars while risking their future," said James, in the statement.

The attorney general's office, which worked on the case in conjunction with the New York State Police, said the investigation into Schnorr is ongoing.

The case is the People of the State of New York v. Schnorr, City Court of Buffalo

For the Office of the Attorney General: Assistant Attorney General Liam Dwyer

For Schnorr: Not immediately available

