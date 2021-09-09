N.Y. judge certifies class in Allergan securities fraud case

Traders work at the post where Allergan stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A New York federal judge granted class certification to shareholders who accused Allergan Plc and executives of failing to disclose a link between the pharmaceutical company's silicone gel breast implants and a type of cancer.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said on Wednesday that she was granting lead plaintiff Dekalb County Pension Fund’s motion for class certification and appointed the pension fund’s attorneys from Faruqi & Faruqi as class counsel, according to the order.

McMahon previously denied a motion for class certification brought by former lead plaintiff, the Boston Retirement System, in September 2020 because it ignored her instructions to work with only one law firm. The Boston pension fund was represented by Pomerantz and the Thornton Law Firm.

Quoting her previous ruling, McMahon said on Wednesday that “there is absolutely no question” that the lawsuit should continue as a class action because it is a “garden-variety” securities fraud suit.

Attorneys for the Dekalb County Pension Fund and Allergan did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Neither did representatives for AbbVie Inc, which purchased Allergan last year.

Allergan shareholders sued the company in late 2018 over losses they suffered after the company’s stock price dropped amid a recall of textured breast implants in Europe, according to the complaint. The products were recalled from the market because of their link to a rare type non-Hodgkin lymphoma called anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

The case was consolidated in 2019 and trimmed following a motion to dismiss, with McMahon ruling that the shareholders could proceed with a claim that the company misstated how the implants' cancer risk compared to other companies' products.

New lead plaintiff Dekalb County Pension Fund later moved for class certification in January 2021.

In opposition to class certification, Allergan argued that the alleged misstatements had no impact on the company’s share price. The company also said that the price decline on the date of the recall wasn't evidence of price impact, and noted that the share price quickly rebounded.

McMahon rejected Allergan’s argument.

The judge said that the company failed to show that the alleged misstatements didn’t keep the share price inflated. The judge said that when the share price plummeted after the recall, it fell to what it should have been all along.

The judge also said that Allergan’s theory that the negative price impact on the day of the recall must have been caused by something else because the market didn’t have a significant reaction to previous news about the cancer link was “nonsense.”

The case is In Re Allergan Plc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court of Southern District of New York, No. 1:18-cv-12089.

For Dekalb County Pension Fund: Nadeem Faruqi and Lubna Faruqi of Faruqi & Faruqi

For Allergan: Roger Cooper and Jared Gerber of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

