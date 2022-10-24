N.Y. lawyer pleads guilty in $31 mln 'trip-and-fall' fraud scheme

Law firms Bachner & Associates, PC Follow















(Reuters) - A New York lawyer on Monday pleaded guilty to charges related to a $31 million personal injury fraud scheme that allegedly involved another attorney, two doctors and a lawsuit funder.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said in a statement that attorney Marc Elefant, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.

Elefant, who had initially pleaded not guilty, is set to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023, according to the Justice Department's statement.

"Today, Mr. Elefant expressed his deep remorse for settling several accident cases he came to later realize involved unnecessary medical procedures. He is looking forward to this matter being fully resolved," his attorney, Michael Bachner of Bachner & Associates, said in an emailed comment.

Elefant, fellow lawyer George Constantine and doctors Andrew Dowd and Sady Ribeiro were indicted last year for allegedly participating in a scam between 2013 and 2018 in which poor and often homeless or drug-addicted people in New York City were recruited to stage trip-and-fall accidents at particular business locations, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed in August 2021.

A litigation funder, Adrian Alexander, was charged for his alleged role in the scheme in a superseding indictment unsealed in October 2021.

Alexander, 77, and Ribeiro, 72, changed their pleas to guilty in August 2022 and September 2022, respectively, with sentencings set for separate dates within the next few months, according to court records. Constantine has not changed his initial not guilty plea. A lawyer for Constantine was not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors say that under the scheme, the faked personal injuries were referred to attorneys including Constantine and Elefant to file lawsuits against the businesses and insurers.

The individuals were allegedly required to undergo surgery if they wanted to proceed with their lawsuits — whether or not surgery was needed — to maximize the value of their claims, and received post-surgical payments of between $1,000 and $1,500 per surgery.

While no figure was specified for Elefant, Constantine allegedly negotiated settlements of at least $20 million.

The individuals often saw little to none of the recovery from the lawsuits because their medical and legal expenses were paid by litigation funders, including a company owned by Alexander, at high rates of interest, prosecutors alleged.

Funders also paid alleged co-conspirators referral fees of between $1,000 and $2,500 for each person who signed a funding contract, the indictment said.

The case is United States v. Constantine, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-cr-530.

For the U.S.: Nicholas Chiuchiolo, Nicholas Folly, Danielle Kudla and Alexandra Rothman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

For Elefant: Michael Bachner of Bachner & Associates

