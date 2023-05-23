NY sightseeing bus company accuses rivals of US antitrust violations

Summary

Summary Law Firms TopView owner Go New York Tours alleged price-fixing scheme

Lawsuit seeks damages over lost revenue, customers















May 23 (Reuters) - Sightseeing bus company Go New York Tours Inc on Monday accused two rivals in a federal lawsuit of conspiring to curb market competition in violation of U.S. and New York state antitrust laws.

Go New York, which owns and operates the TopView branded fleet of more than 40 double-decker, "hop on, hop off" tour buses in New York, sued Gray Line New York Tours Inc, Big Bus Tours Group Ltd and affiliates in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit said Gray Line and Big Bus formed a joint venture in 2020 and have conspired to keep prices in New York artificially inflated for "attraction passes," which give bus riders one-price admission to various popular tourist spots.

Bus companies are able to offer such passes to tourists through trade partnerships with popular destinations, the lawsuit said.

Go New York alleged it had been "shut out" of offering such passes to various destinations, including the Empire State Building Observatory and One World Observatory at the World Trade Center. The suit claimed the rivals convinced some tourist attractions not to do business with Go New York.

Go New York is seeking unspecified damages for alleged lost market share, customers and revenue.

A lawyer for Go New York, Maurice Ross at Barton LLP, said the plaintiff has a "strong case" and the pleadings otherwise speak for themselves.

Representatives for Gray Line and Big Bus were not immediately reached for comment, and lawyers for the two companies had not entered appearances yet in the litigation.

Go New York in 2019 accused Gray Line, Big Bus and other defendants in Manhattan federal court of conspiring against it, but a judge said the plaintiffs had not shown evidence of a conspiracy, only a "conclusory allegation."

The new lawsuit is focused on the claim of a joint venture between Gray Line and Big Bus.

In 2015, the U.S. Justice Department and the New York attorney general's office reached a settlement with the Twin America LLC joint venture to resolve antitrust claims in the sightseeing bus market in New York. Twin America, a defendant in Go New York's lawsuit, did not admit liability.

A lawyer who represented Twin America in the prior lawsuit did not immediately respond to a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

The case is Go New York Tours Inc v. Gray Line New York Tours Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-04256.

For Go New York: Maurice Ross and Randall Rasey at Barton

For defendants: no appearances yet











