NY solar developer loses bid to challenge $10 million grid charge

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a New York solar power plant developer’s challenge to a $10 million charge for upgrades to the state’s electric grid needed to accommodate the new power source.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission correctly concluded that developer Hecate Energy should not have been “surprised” by the charge because the state grid operator's federal tariff outlining its fee structure was detailed enough that the company could have anticipated it and dismissed the company's 2021 petition challenging FERC's decision.

Hecate didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. FERC and the grid operator, which intervened to defend FERC's decision in court, declined to comment.

The challenge stemmed from Hecate’s plans to build a 20-megawatt solar power plant south of Albany. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, that is enough to power nearly 3,500 homes.

In order to connect to the state's electric transmission system, the grid operator told Hecate it needed to pay $10 million in grid upgrade costs. Those types of charges are common for projects that need significant new infrastructure to connect to the grid and to ensure a project's additional power can be supported by the network.

Hecate had claimed the charge was based on calculations that inappropriately included potential strain imposed on the grid by small energy projects developed nearby by other companies or individuals.

After FERC determined during an administrative challenge that the tariff did adequately describe those cost calculations, the company asked the D.C. Circuit to review that decision.

FERC and the grid operator had told the court that the tariff included the necessary information for Hecate to be aware of the charge, including that smaller energy projects might be included in the analysis.

The case is Hecate Energy Greene County 3 LLC v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-1192.

For Hecate: Mark Sundback of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

For FERC: Matthew Steele Estes, Matthew Christiansen and Robert Solomon of FERC.

For the grid operator: Ted Murphy, John Shepherd and C. Dixon Wallace of Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Reporting by Clark Mindock

