NYC youth club puts bankruptcy case on hold to mediate sexual abuse claims

Madison Square received a 90-day pause to pursue mediation talks

Abuse victims' attorney raised future dispute over $50 million in donor-restricted assets

(Reuters) - Madison Square Boys & Girls Club received court approval on Wednesday for a 90-day pause in its bankruptcy case, allowing the youth club to focus its limited resources on mediating more than a hundred sexual abuse claims dating back decades.

The 90-day pause will enable Madison Square, which operates six youth centers in New York City, to devote "every hour, every minute, every dollar, every dime" to settlement talks, without the distraction and expense of possible litigation in bankruptcy court, attorney Andrew Parlen said at a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in White Plains.

Madison Square filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 29 to address 140 abuse claims, nearly all of which stem from the conduct of a single doctor, Reginald Archibald, who volunteered at the youth club from the 1940s to the 1980s. Archibald, who died in 2007, also worked as a pediatric endocrinologist at Rockefeller University Hospital, which revealed his history of sexual misconduct in a 2018 investigation.

Madison Square initially asked for a more comprehensive "suspension" of its bankruptcy case, but scaled back its request after objections from the U.S. Department of Justice and Rockefeller University, a co-defendant in many of the sexual abuse lawsuits. Instead of halting all activity in the case, Madison Square asked the court to refrain from scheduling hearings and to require other parties to seek court permission before filing motions in the case.

Madison Square also agreed to share certain information about insurance and abuse claims with Rockefeller, which is excluded from the mediation talks.

Lane said the revisions satisfied his own concerns about handing Madison Square a "blank check" to block others from coming to court.

Rockefeller and the official committee of abuse victims told Lane that they still need more information on topics such as insurance coverage, but both agreed to resolve disputes out of court if possible.

A lawyer for the abuse victims committee, James Stang, pushed back on Madison Square's assertion that it only had limited resources for a settlement. The committee will likely argue that Madison Square could direct an additional $50 million toward a settlement, despite its claim that those funds are subject to donor restrictions about how they may be used, Stang said.

The case is In re Madison Square Boys and Girls Club Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 22-10910.

For Madison Square Boys and Girls Club: Andrew Parlen and Alan Kornberg of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Rockefeller University Hospital: Gregg Galardi of Ropes & Gray

For the official committee of abuse victims: James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

