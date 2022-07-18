NY's Stroock absorbs bankruptcy firm after restructuring team's departure

Summary

Stroock lost a 43-lawyer restructuring team to Paul Hastings this spring

(Reuters) - Stroock & Stroock & Lavan said Monday that it is bringing on a team from restructuring and bankruptcy firm Luskin, Stern & Eisler, several months after New York-founded Stroock lost the bulk of its restructuring group to a larger law firm.

White Plains, New York-based Luskin, Stern & Eisler will wind down operations and six of its lawyers will join Stroock on Aug. 1, a Stroock spokesperson said.

One partner and one associate will not make the move to Stroock, the spokesperson said.

Stroock, which has about 230 attorneys, lost a 43-lawyer financial restructuring team to Paul Hastings, a much bigger firm, this spring. The team made up a large portion of the firm's restructuring group, which accounted for 29% of Stroock's revenue in 2021, a Stroock leader said at the time.

The team from Luskin, Stern & Eisler, which includes four partners, represents financial institutions in restructuring and bankruptcy matters, creditors' rights litigation and financing transactions, according to Stroock.

Luskin, Stern & Eisler partner Richard Stern will co-chair Stroock's restructuring and bankruptcy group alongside Stroock partner Jeffrey Lowenthal, the firm said.

There have been at least three law firm combinations this month involving a larger firm taking on all or part of a smaller regional firm. Womble Bond Dickinson said last week it will bring on 17 lawyers in San Francisco through a combination with regional law firm Cooper, White & Cooper, while Greenspoon Marder absorbed nine lawyers from Los Angeles bankruptcy law firm SulmeyerKupetz.

