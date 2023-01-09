Offensive and defensive IP for AI in health care















January 9, 2023 - The importance of artificial intelligence ("AI") continues to grow, particularly in health care and health tech. AI can help providers, tech companies, and researchers develop better insights about a health condition or illness in shorter periods of time, and the value of AI predictive capabilities only increases with more training data.

Protecting the intellectual property ("IP") involved in products or services that leverage AI is important for businesses to maintain a competitive advantage. A good IP strategy not only protects your product from legal and marketing challenges by competitors, but it also provides an advantageous position to protect your product and market share.

There are various IP strategies that may protect products and the underlying data. This article explores the more relevant IP protections businesses may consider, namely patents, copyrights, and trade secrets, the availability of the IP, and advantages and disadvantages for each.

Patenting AI software by filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

An issued patent allows you to prevent others from making, using, selling or offering for sale your invention. In the case of AI-based products, there are several components that are potentially patentable, which can include the AI software itself, the process by which the AI analyzes data, the data, and the overall product. Unfortunately, patent protection is not available for all these aspects under current U.S. law, but that has not stopped companies from trying.

In 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") reported that patent filings for AI software more than doubled from 2002 to 2018. For AI software to be patentable, it must be novel and inventive. By 2020, USPTO had received about 80,000 patent applications for AI software and approved 77% of them.

Patents can be issued for inventions that have utility or for processes, among other things. For AI based products, the data itself is not patentable, but can be protected by other IP as we discuss below. The same would be true of any actual code. But other aspects, such as how the AI functions, the method as to how the AI uses or integrates the data, and the actual product itself, may be patentable. U.S. law has put some limitations on obtaining patents related to AI products.

The U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank held that implementing "abstract ideas" on a computer does not make it patentable, casting a shadow on the patentability of software in general. Alice created a two-part patent eligibility test that patent examiners and courts rely upon to determine if AI-related patent applications are eligible for patentability. In a recent example from December 2021, a federal district court in Texas (Health Discovery Corp. v. Intel Corp.) found that patents for machine learning ("ML") technology were invalid because they are directed to abstract ideas, failing the Alice patentability test.

Given the uncertainty around patentability of AI related products, it is important to evaluate whether seeking patent protection is the best strategic choice, given the potential disadvantages to seeking but ultimately failing to obtain a patent. One main disadvantage is public disclosure. Your patent application must provide enough information to describe your invention, which would generally include a detailed description of your product and processes.

When you file a patent application, that patent application will become public 18 months after you file. Once public, anyone can use that information, including your competitors. If you never receive a patent, that means you disclosed how your product works without any recourse to stop others from using that information. The current time from patent filing to patent issuance is around two to three years, which means you are allowing public disclosure without knowing if you will obtain a patent.

Patent protection is ultimately a very powerful right given that it lasts for 20 years, but careful thought and evaluation should go into whether to seek patent protection and on what aspects prior to filing any patent application.

Copyrighting AI software

Copyright is another IP protection that should be considered in your IP strategy as it may provide an enforceable right for your AI software to complement patents and trade secrets. Copyright protects original works that are authored by a human. Early this year, the U.S. Copyright Office's Copyright Compendium emphasized that copyright for original works authored by an AI is generally not granted because an AI is not considered a human author.

For AI software, you may seek copyright protection and secure ownership of the copyright of the AI software's internal processes such as the training data. Copyright applications relating to AI software are commonly filed for the training data to protect that selection and compilation. The training data must not only be authored by a human but also be original.

The USPTO will generally consider training data to be original if there is uniqueness in the selection, inclusion and/or presentation of the data for the AI software. Thus, copyright may not protect the AI software that helps diagnose an illness but can protect the training data uniquely selected for a specific illness.

Copyright should be owned by your business, not the individual developer(s) or employee(s). To ensure that your business has the right to enforce any copyrights, your business needs to obtain appropriate assignment of any rights from those that assisted in creating the material, which includes employees as well as any contractors. In addition, your copyright protection strategy should include a non-disclosure and/or confidentiality agreement with your AI software development team and any third party with access to your training data. Such agreements would prevent your developers or third parties from disclosing the training data used for the AI software as well as the AI software itself.

Keeping it all under wraps: trade secret

An important IP protection sometimes overlooked by developers and tech companies is a trade secret. While specific requirements vary by jurisdiction, a trade secret is basically confidential information with commercial value that is subject to secrecy for the owner's economic advantage. A trade secret may protect the training data as well as any confidential processes, methods, procedures or other information underlying the AI, itself. Trade secrets may include, for example, an algorithm, ML, R&D data, health data, and commercial information associated with the AI software.

But unlike a copyright or a patent, a trade secret is a defensive strategy because it requires that the information desired to be protected be kept confidential and not be subject to public knowledge. By its very nature, unlike a patent, a trade secret will not put competitors on notice of your IP.

Still, a trade secret can be an important part of your IP strategy, particularly in that it may be preferable to a patent in certain situations or an alternative if patent protection cannot be secured. A trade secret may be an alternative IP protection when your AI software does not satisfy the Alice test or if the cost of pursuing a patent protection outweighs its benefits.

To secure a trade secret, a business should consider suitable internal policies ensuring continued confidentiality, including restricting access to the AI software and the training data. These policies should consider the prevalence of remote access and remote working situations. Appropriate confidentiality agreements should be in place with all persons who have access to information considered a trade secret, and no trade secret should be disclosed to a third party in the absence of a satisfactory non-disclosure agreement.

Endeavoring to protect information as a trade secret protection may, however, lead to the "black box" problem by impeding the exchange of information — particularly, data and technology, which are critical for health tech innovations that rely on complex health care data. Also, while a trade secret provides protection for as long as you need it, without expiration, it is conceivable that a competitor could come up with similar AI software or training data. Trade secret protection would not protect against the competitor using their own independently developed software or data. Thus, an innovative IP strategy for AI software in health care could take advantage of trade secrets in combination with the other two IP protections.

Conclusion

There is no one-size-fits-all IP protection strategy for AI software. Your IP protection strategy should be based on your business objectives, and your consideration of the benefits and limitations of patents, copyrights, and trade secrets. A successful IP protection strategy will likely comprise a certain combination of both offensive and defensive IP protections.











