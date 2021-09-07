Ogletree Deakins looks to Northern Ireland for new immigration hub

Signage is seen outside of the law offices of Ogletree Deakins in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Belfast site will host more than 75 paralegals and other workers

Staff will handle U.S. visa and other high-volume matters

(Reuters) - Employment law giant Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart is venturing into Northern Ireland, creating a Belfast hub where paralegals will serve "high-volume business immigration clients," the firm said Tuesday.

Established in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland, an economic development agency in the country, the Belfast site will host paralegals working with Ogletree's U.S.-based immigration practice to handle H-1B visa applications, permanent labor certifications and other time-sensitive work involving U.S. immigration matters and "government surges," the firm said.

The new "Global Solutions Center" will employ a projected total of 78 positions, mainly paralegals, in the next three years, according to Matt Keen, managing shareholder at Ogletree Deakins.

The firm is planning for its association with Northern Ireland to be for the "long term," according to Keen. Invest Northern Ireland is offering financial support for the newly created positions and has set up a training program with two universities in Belfast to cultivate talent. The partnership is expected to generate about $2.5 million annually for the Northern Ireland economy.

Ogletree said its global mobility practice already includes about 400 people, including about 100 immigration lawyers and 200 paralegals. It said revenue from its business immigration and global mobility services has grown by almost 60 percent in the last five years.

“Northern Ireland has lots to offer potential investors–skilled and dedicated workforce, great place to live, excellent infrastructure–to name just a few," Invest Northern Ireland CEO Kevin Holland said in a statement. "We are delighted Ogletree Deakins has chosen to locate their new center here, joining many other leading firms.”

Ogletree Deakins has more than 50 offices in North America and Europe. In May, it partnered with KPMG Law to create an alliance based out of Germany that will allow KPMG member firms to bring Ogletree's workplace and immigration expertise to non-U.S. clients.

