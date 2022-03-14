Ohio board suggests discipline over Taft lawyer's intimate client relationship

Summary

Summary Law firms Jessica Mager was charged in August for having sexual relationship with a client

(Reuters) - The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct recommended the state's high court accept a six-month stayed suspension for a Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a client.

The February recommendation, which attorney Jessica Mager consented to, said that in part because she had no prior misconduct, a stayed suspension is adequate discipline for breaking state legal ethics rules.

Neither a spokesperson for Ohio-based law firm Taft, nor Mager herself, immediately returned requests for comment on Monday. Mager's attorney declined to comment on the ethics board's recommendation.

When Mager was charged in August, a spokesperson for the firm said that it was aware of the allegations and along with Mager would "fully cooperate" with the board.

"Two years ago, during a difficult time in my life, I made a serious error in judgment. I have no one to blame but myself and I accept full responsibility for my actions," Mager said after her initial charge.

Mager, who is currently listed as a family law attorney on Taft's website, was retained to represent the client in his divorce in 2019, the complaint said. The relationship soon evolved and the two had sexual intercourse at Mager’s home, it said.

Two days later, after a fight with his soon-to-be ex-wife, the client was found to have died by suicide in his marital home, the filing said.

According to state attorney conduct rules, lawyers are prohibited from “soliciting or engaging in sexual activity with a client unless a consensual relationship existed between them when the client-lawyer relationship commenced.”

It is now up to the Supreme Court of Ohio to accept the board's discipline recommendation.

The case is Ohio Disciplinary Counsel v. Mager, The Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2020-021.

For the Ohio Disciplinary Counsel: Audrey Elizabeth Varwig

For Mager: Jonathan Coughlan of Coughlan Law Firm

