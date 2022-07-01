Ohio top court lets six-week abortion ban remain in effect

Abortion rights activists march past the home of United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

July 1 (Reuters) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday declined to block the Republican-led state from enforcing a ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The Midwestern state's top court denied an emergency request by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers to prevent Ohio from enforcing the 2019 law after the U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to the federal constitutional right to abortion.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis

