Oil industry publication fights subpoenas in antitrust case in U.S. court

(Reuters) - Energy industry news and analysis provider Oil Price Information Service LLC (OPIS) said it intends to appeal a federal judge's order requiring it to turn over unpublished information in an antitrust lawsuit involving claims of gasoline price-fixing in California.

The Maryland-based fuel industry publication, which is not a defendant in the case, this week asked U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco to issue an order letting the company take an immediate challenge to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lawyers for OPIS at Ballard Spahr said in a filing that Corley's ruling on May 31 authorizing the subpoenas "profoundly implicates core protections for news organizations and their journalists."

"The parties are pursuing subpoenas to OPIS that, between them, call for virtually every piece of unpublished newsgathering material that OPIS created and compiled over a multi-year period about an entire West Coast market," Ballard Spahr partner Seth Berlin told Corley in the filing.

Attorneys for OPIS contend Corley's ruling mistakenly applied Maryland law in deciding to allow the subpoenas to be enforced.

California law, attorneys for the company argued in filings, "provides absolute protections against compelled disclosure of any unpublished information."

Maryland, on the other hand, offers qualified protection for unpublished information, they said.

Berlin did not immediately respond on Friday to a message seeking comment.

Lawyers at Hausfeld and Girard Sharp, representing retail gasoline consumers, in 2020 alleged trading companies SK Energy Americas and Vitol Inc conspired to inflate the price of gasoline traded between 2015 and 2016 on California spot markets.

The plaintiffs' attorneys have estimated there are "millions of class members" throughout the state.

SK Energy and Vitol have denied the claims and asked Corley to rule against the plaintiffs. Lawyers for the two companies on Friday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The parties want to see OPIS material including "trades that were reported to OPIS but that it did not publish" and "communications it had with defendants or other third parties."

Corley concluded that "the parties have shown by clear and convincing evidence that the communications they seek — in anonymized form — are relevant to the claims in this case; that they cannot reasonably obtain them from another source; and that there is an overriding public interest in disclosure of this information."

A hearing is scheduled for next month.

The case is In re California Gasoline Spot Market Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-03131-JSC.

For plaintiffs: Chris Lebsock of Hausfeld and Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp

For SK Energy Americas Inc: Michael Martinez of K&L Gates

For Vitol Inc: Michael Kelso of Susman Godfrey

