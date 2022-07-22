Olympic skaters and NBC settle with musicians over song use

Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - South of France Arena, Montpellier, France - March 24, 2022 Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the U.S. celebrate winning the pairs on the podium REUTERS/Juan Medina

(Reuters) - U.S. figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier have settled a lawsuit brought by musicians who said the pair skated to one of their songs at the Olympics without permission, according to a Thursday filing in California federal court.

The musicians, Heavy Young Heathens, also settled with U.S Figure Skating and Comcast's NBC Universal Media LLC, which broadcast the performance that allegedly infringed the group's copyright in its version of "House of the Rising Sun."

The Thursday filing did not provide any details on the terms of the settlement, and the parties and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NBC and U.S. Figure Skating had denied the allegations.

Heavy Young Heathens filed the lawsuit in February over Knierim and Frazier's performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics earlier that month.

The skaters used "House of the Rising Sun" in their short program, which contributed to the United States' silver medal in the team figure skating event. The lawsuit said the skaters, U.S. Figure Skating, and NBC never received permission to use the musicians' version of the traditional folk song.

An amended version of the lawsuit filed in April also accused the skaters and NBC Universal of misusing the song at several other skating events starting in 2021.

Heavy Young Heathens' members are brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian. They said in the lawsuit that their music has appeared extensively in TV shows including "The Simpsons," trailers for movies like "Deadpool," and ads for companies including Starbucks.

The duo has previously accused several other companies of misusing their music, including in lawsuits against Fox Sports, Discovery Inc, Monster Energy, and Warner Brothers that later settled.

The case is Twelve Sixty LLC v. Comcast Corp, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 8:22-cv-00255.

For Heavy Young Heathens: Mick Marderosian and Heather Cohen of Marderosian & Cohen

For NBC: David Grossman of Loeb & Loeb

For U.S. Figure Skating and the skaters: Sean Flaherty of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

