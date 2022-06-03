One judge approved a $180 mln settlement with FirstEnergy. Another won’t let it go.

Law firms

(Reuters) - A proposed $180 million global derivative settlement on behalf of the corruption-tainted Ohio utility FirstEnergy Corp received preliminary approval last month from a federal judge in Columbus, Ohio.

But a different federal judge, this one in Akron, is not ready to let the litigation end.

U.S. District Judge John Adams on Thursday issued a show-cause order hinting that he is on the verge of appointing new shareholders' lawyers to continue litigating the case against FirstEnergy directors, even though the $180 million global settlement purports to resolve the claims before Adams – and even though the parties in the litigation have told the judge that their settlement agreement prohibits shareholders from continuing to prosecute the case.

This derivative litigation, it appears, will not be over until Adams says it is. And that raises some profound questions about the purpose of shareholder derivative litigation. Are these cases supposed to serve a public interest, since corporate conduct affects the public? Or are they purely private matters that should be evaluated only for their impact on the parties in the litigation?

I’ve told you already about the extremely peculiar circumstances of this litigation, in which shareholders contend that FirstEnergy directors breached their duties by failing to avert a scheme to bribe Ohio politicians in exchange for favorable legislation. (FirstEnergy has already paid $230 million to the U.S. government in a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.)

Shareholders initially filed derivative suits in federal court in Columbus and Akron and in state court in Summit County. The federal cases in Columbus were consolidated before U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley, who moved quickly to appoint Saxena White, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll as lead counsel and then to deny defendants’ dismissal motion.

Adams, meanwhile, denied shareholders’ motion to transfer the lone case before him to Marbley’s courtroom, though he allowed lead counsel to intervene in the Akron case to oppose defendants’ dismissal motions. He also denied dismissal.

Several months later, when the two sides reached a proposed settlement, they moved for preliminary approval before Marbley. They asked Adams to stay the case before him because its claims were encompassed in the proposed settlement.

Adams refused. He also made it clear – in quite dramatic fashion – that he expected shareholders' lawyers to conduct depositions of key FirstEnergy defendants, some of whom had been scheduled to be deposed in the Akron case before the two sides reached a settlement. Adams suggested that shareholders couldn’t possibly assess the strength of their case without on-the-record testimony about the bribery scheme.

Adams has also said he wants shareholders' lawyers to continue litigating their derivative claims as a matter of public interest. “This bribery scheme has undoubtedly shaken whatever trust that Ohioans may have had in the political process used by their elected officials,” he wrote in a March 22 order. “The public has a right to know how it is that the political process was so easily corrupted.”

The judge's persistence has unquestionably added to public knowledge of the bribe scheme. In March, under a threat of sanctions from Adams, plaintiffs' lawyers disclosed the identity of the FirstEnergy executives who allegedly “devised and orchestrated” the bribery scheme. (The two men have denied wrongdoing and have not been charged by the Justice Department in its ongoing investigation.)

But Adams’ vision of derivative litigation as a vehicle for public accountability is unusual. In derivative suits, as you know, shareholders step into the shoes of the corporation to assert claims against directors who have allegedly caused harm to the company. The idea, broadly speaking, is that board members can’t be trusted to evaluate whether they have failed in their duties, so shareholders must intervene to protect the company’s interest.

Derivative settlements are typically funded by insurance companies that have issued D&O policies to the corporation’s directors. (Individual defendants sometimes pay a share of derivative settlements out of their own pockets but those cases are rare.) At the same time, however, defendants in derivative suits rely on their D&O policies to pay legal fees. Litigation costs, in other words, drain money from the pool of insurance funds that can be used to pay for a settlement. More money for defense counsel means less recovery for the corporation.

The Columbus judge who granted preliminary approval to the FirstEnergy proposed settlement acknowledged that conundrum in his order. “The company's insurance policies, which are the main source of recoverable assets, are being eroded by legal costs as this derivative action continues,” Marbley said. “The ultimate recovery might be higher now than at the end of a case tried to verdict.”

Unlike Adams’ rulings, Marbley’s order focused on the purported benefits of the proposed settlement to FirstEnergy – which is, after all, the entity that was allegedly harmed by the board’s conduct. In addition to the cash recovery, Marbley noted the proposed deal’s corporate governance reforms, including the departure of six board members who held seats during the execution of the bribery scheme.

Those changes would be good for FirstEnergy, the judge said, because they would begin to repair the company’s tarnished reputation. FirstEnergy might also be best served, Marbley said, by moving forward, instead of being weighed down by ongoing derivative litigation.

The Columbus judge did caution that he’s only granting preliminary approval, with final approval not to be decided until after a fairness hearing in August. Marbley also denied the parties’ request to enjoin continued litigation before Adams until he decides whether to grant final approval of the settlement, concluding that he did not have authority, even in the “unique posture” of this litigation, to stay another judge’s case.

So now the parties will have to try to convince Adams not to relaunch discovery in a case whose settlement they have all said they believe to be in the best interests of FirstEnergy.

I reached out to lawyers for shareholders, FirstEnergy, individual defendants and the board’s special committee. No one got back to me.

