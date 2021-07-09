Onetime Yankees All Star Joe Pepitone sues Hall of Fame over Mantle home run bat

Jul 27, 2018; Cooperstown, NY, USA; The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Companies

Companies Law firms NEW YORK YANKEES See all

HILLERICH & BRADSBY CO. See all

Metropolitan Museum of Art See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here’s a nostalgic baseball yarn on the eve of next week's All-Star game.

In May of 1967, New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle was on the verge of joining the elite club of Major League players who have hit 500 home runs. Mantle, who was 35 and nearing the end of his career, had been stuck at 499 for more than a week when the Yankees faced the Baltimore Orioles in a Sunday afternoon game at Yankees Stadium.

In the sixth inning, Mantle’s pal Joe Pepitone gave the Yankees the lead with a pinch-hit home run. When Mantle came up in the seventh inning, Pepitone told his buddy that his 29-ounce bat, lighter than Mantle’s own 32-ouncer, “had another home run in it.”

Mantle smiled, took Pepitone’s bat, and proceeded to smack a pitch from the Orioles’ Stu Miller into the right field stands, becoming just the sixth player (and the first switch-hitter) in baseball history to reach the milestone of 500 home runs. After the game, the Yankees sent the history-making bat to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to commemorate Mantle’s achievement. The bat remains part of the Hall of Fame’s collection.

Heartwarming, right?

Not according to Pepitone. In a July 7 lawsuit filed in federal court in Utica, New York, he claims that the bat, which was inscribed with his signature under his contract with bat-maker Hillerich & Bradsby, is his property -- and the Hall of Fame won’t give it back. Pepitone, a first baseman who played 12 years in the majors, is demanding its return, plus at least $1 million in damages.

The way Pepitone tells the story, Mantle returned the bat to him after hitting the landmark homer. Pepitone put it in his personal locker – but when he went to check on the artifact, the bat had disappeared. Pepitone alleges in his complaint that when he started asking teammates and club house personnel what had happened, a Yankees front office official told him the club had removed the bat from his locker in order to send the artifact to Cooperstown.

Pepitone said he agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame, even though the Yankees took it from his locker without his consent. Over the years, he alleges in his lawsuit, he was repeatedly assured by Hall of Fame officials that the museum would return the bat to him if he asked for it. But when a Pepitone lawyer lodged a formal request last September for the return of the bat – which Pepitone says is now worth upward of $500,000 – the Hall of Fame’s counsel, Karen Berry of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, rejected Pepitone’s request.

Pepitone lawyer David Barshay of Barshay, Rizzo & Lopez told me by email that Pepitone relied on the Hall of Fame’s alleged promises to give back the bat when he asked for it. “The bat was always owned by Mr. Pepitone, and he would not have given it to the museum as anything other than a loan,” Barshay said. “He and Mantle were close friends and the bat is very important to him.”

Hall of Fame lawyer Berry of Patterson Belknap did not respond to my email.

Did Pepitone – an All Star and Gold Glove winner who, according to his own 1975 autobiography, sabotaged his baseball career by off-the-field carousing – wait too long to claim the Mantle artifact from the Hall of Fame?

The statute of limitations in New York for conversion and replevin is three years. The Hall of Fame has been in possession of the disputed bat since 1967, nearly 55 years. But the statute of limitations may not have been running for all of that time.

According to leading New York precedent from the state’s highest court in 1991’s Guggenheim v. Lubell, the clock starts ticking only when the rightful owner of misappropriated property asserts a demand for its return and that demand is rejected by the property’s possessor. According to Pepitone’s complaint, he first made a formal request for the bat’s return in September 2020, less than a year ago.

On the other hand, federal courts within the 2nd Circuit have dismissed claims by alleged owners who waited too long to assert demands. In 2019, for instance, the appeals court cited the doctrine of laches to affirm summary judgment for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a case brought by the heir of Jews forced to sell a Picasso painting to raise money to flee the Nazis. The 2nd Circuit found that the painting’s former owners waited unreasonably long, failing until 2010 to lay claim to a well-known painting that had been in the Met’s possession since 1952.

Pepitone lawyer Barshay said by email that the Hall of Fame may well argue that his client also waited too long, but he believes the argument is meritless. "Pepitone was OK with the museum having possession of the bat based on his reliance on their promises that he could have it back when he wanted it,” said. “He confirmed this many times over the years.”

There’s no crying in baseball, as we all know from Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own. Joe Pepitone’s case seems likely to determine if the same can be said of laches.

(By Alison Frankel)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.