Online marketplaces Faire, Tundra clash in pair of lawsuits

May 24 (Reuters) - Online marketplace Faire Wholesale Inc and rival platform Tundra Inc on Tuesday filed dueling lawsuits against each other in California federal court, facing off over claims that each side was using unlawful tactics to compete.

Tundra's lawyers at Sidley Austin alleged in an antitrust complaint that Faire "implemented and exploited" restrictive agreements to stymie competition in the online marketplace where independent retailers connect with smaller brands.

Faire's attorneys at Fenwick & West accused Tundra of unlawfully accessing non-public information from Faire's computer systems for commercial benefit. The lawsuit hit the docket a short time after Tundra's complaint appeared.

Faire, which launched in 2017 and markets itself as the "world's largest" business-to-business marketplace, boasts a valuation of nearly $13 billion and a marketplace of more than 700,000 retailers and 100,000 brands.

"Faire has achieved this dominant position by mandating and enforcing anticompetitive restraints and using various forms of coercion and threatened penalties to enforce its monopoly and destroy competition," Tundra's lawsuit alleged.

Tundra further alleged that many retailers and brands using Faire get locked into merchant agreements that put them "entirely off limits" to competitors such as Tundra.

Tundra's site says it offers more than 10,000 brands. Tundra last year opened its "Wholesale Co-op" platform that offered retailers certain cash-back rewards. The lawsuit said Faire has made a "concerted effort to dismantle this new offering."

In a statement, Faire said Tundra's "desperate claims have no merit and are a defensive attempt to retaliate against Faire's own complaints regarding Tundra's harmful practices."

Tundra CEO Arnold Engel in a statement said his company filed the lawsuit "seeking an end to Faire's anticompetitive actions through the legal system."

Faire and Tundra compete in a market in which small and medium-sized retailers can make bulk product purchases from independently owned brands. The wholesale market at issue is distinct from the popular ecommerce site Etsy Inc, where brands market goods directly to consumers.

Faire in its lawsuit claimed Tundra was "inducing" Faire's retailers to provide log-in credentials in order to access and copy information from protected computers "all without Faire's authorization."

Faire said it had "deployed numerous technological measures to try to stop Tundra from accessing and scraping the Faire platform."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an injunction to prohibit "harm to its name, reputation, and goodwill."

Tundra also is seeking unspecified monetary damages, in addition to an injunction against alleged "anticompetitive and unfair acts and practices."

The cases are Tundra Inc v. Faire Wholesale Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-02513-LB, and Faire v. Tundra, same court, 4:23-cv-02538-KAW.

For plaintiff Tundra: Chad Hummel of Sidley Austin

For plaintiff Faire: Tyler Newby of Fenwick & West











