Opioid addict's 17-year sentence overturned due to ineffective counsel

(Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a 17-year prison sentence imposed on a South Carolina woman who while addicted to opioids filled and sold fraudulent prescriptions for the addictive painkillers, saying her lawyer was ineffective.

The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, split 8-5 along ideological lines on whether to vacate Precias Freeman's sentence, with Republican appointees decrying what they called a "rush to judgment" about the lawyer's decisions.

But Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, writing for the majority, said the lawyer's ineffectiveness was "patent" given how he waived many "meritorious" objections she had as to how the federal sentencing guidelines would apply to her case.

Gregory, who was first appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, said if all of her objections were sustained, she could have received a sentence nearly 10 years shorter under the guidelines.

Freeman objected to basing her sentencing guidelines on an estimate of 175,200 pills obtained through fraudulent prescriptions, more than double the 52,000 pills she herself estimated, Gregory said.

"Here, it is clear from the record that, but for counsel’s unprofessional waiver of Freeman’s objections at sentencing, there is a reasonable probability that her sentence would have been different," Gregory wrote.

U.S. Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, in a dissenting opinion objected to declaring the lawyer, Donald Smith, ineffective without hearing his explanation.

"After all, as we have seen over and over in litigation, there are two sides to most stories," he wrote.

Quattlebaum said he had "great sympathy" for Freeman's circumstances, but despite the fact that she was a victim of the opioid epidemic ravaging our country, she was also a "culprit" who likely would not have received a different sentence even if the lawyer erred.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in South Carolina, which prosecuted the case, had no immediate comment. Hannah Rogers Metcalfe of Metcalfe & Atkinson, a lawyer for Freeman, hailed the ruling, saying had the 17-year sentence been upheld, the mother of five "would never see any of her children as children."

Freeman was first prescribed opioids after breaking her tailbone as a teenager in 2000. She became addicted and began writing forged prescriptions for pills that she used herself and also sold.

She was sentenced in 2018 by U.S. District Judge Timothy Cain in South Carolina to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing hydrocodone and oxycodone with intent to distribute.

A 2-1 4th Circuit panel last year ordered her resentenced, prompting the full, en banc court to review the case.

The case is United States v. Freeman, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-4104.

For Freeman: Hannah Rogers Metcalfe of Metcalfe & Atkinson

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney William Watkins

