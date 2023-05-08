Oprah Winfrey's company settles trademark lawsuit over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Companies

Companies Law Firms Harpo, Inc. Follow















(Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey's company Harpo Inc has settled a trademark lawsuit over the name of a podcast about her called "Oprahdemics," according to a filing Monday in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered the case to be dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled, following a notice last week that Harpo had resolved the dispute with Roulette Productions LLC and the podcast's creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur.

Representatives for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the settlement. The podcast's website now lists its title as "You Get A Podcast!"

Winfrey, 69, parlayed her namesake Chicago television talk show, which ran nationally from 1986 to 2011, into a media and business empire. She is worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Jackson and Rigueur are historians and friends who break down iconic episodes of Winfrey's show and discuss the cultural impact of the "Queen of Talk," according to their podcast's website.

Winfrey's company sued last year, alleging the "Oprahdemics" name misleads listeners into thinking Winfrey sponsored or approved the podcast. The lawsuit said Harpo was not asking for monetary damages or to shut down the podcast, but only to force its makers to stop using the Oprah name and capitalizing on her brand.

The makers of "Oprahdemics" did not respond to the allegations in court. A producer of the podcast said in a statement last year that Roulette had been in touch with Harpo and was "genuinely surprised" by the lawsuit.

The case is Harpo Inc v. Jackson, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-06787.

For Harpo: Fara Sunderji and Tamara Carmichael of Dorsey & Whitney

For the defendants: Dylan Scher of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.