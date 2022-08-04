OptumRx gets new bid to force 430 pharmacies to arbitrate over contract claims

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits manager OptumRx must have another chance to force more than 400 pharmacies in 47 states to arbitrate their breach of contract claims against it, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said the lower-court judge was right to deny OptumRx’s 2018 motion to compel arbitration but wrong to rule it out entirely, based on the pharmacies’ unproven allegation that Optum had concealed the arbitration clause in a document they weren’t allowed to see.

Instead of treating that disputed allegation as fact, the judge should have ordered a limited exchange of information between the parties and allowed OptumRx to file a new motion to compel arbitration based on what it learned, the 3rd Circuit said.

Nearly half of Thursday’s opinion, however, was devoted to a question the court itself raised on appeal: whether or not the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) allows plaintiffs to file “mass actions” like this one in federal court.

Under CAFA, a mass action is one in which at least 100 plaintiffs have procedurally joined their individual lawsuits, and in which the aggregate amount in dispute is at least $5 million. The law provides that defendants can “remove” mass actions to federal court but does not say whether plaintiffs can file them there.

No federal appeals court has squarely addressed that question, although two have noted that the answer is unclear.

OptumRx argued that CAFA was intended as a bulwark against forum-shopping by the plaintiffs’ bar, and only allows defendants to remove mass actions to federal court.

The 3rd Circuit agreed with the pharmacies, which said CAFA is “best read” as allowing mass actions to be filed in federal court so long as they meet the statute’s other requirements.

The pharmacies’ mass action met those requirements, the 3rd Circuit said.

Their lawsuit, filed in federal court in western Pennsylvania in 2016, accused Optum of underpayments and unfair business practices.

Nearly all of the pharmacies had negotiated their contracts with OptumRx through intermediaries, known as pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs). The pharmacies said the contracts they received incorporated a separate document, which included the arbitration clause, but that Optum barred the PSAOs from sharing that document with them - an allegation Optum denied.

The company and attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The case is Robert D. Mabe Inc et al v. OptumRx, successor by merger to Catamaran Corp., 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2192.

For OptumRx: Lucas Townsend of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the pharmacies: Mark Cuker

