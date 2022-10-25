OptumRX to pay $15 mln to settle Ohio's overcharging claims















(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc's OptumRx unit has agreed to pay $15 million to settle claims that it overcharged Ohio's worker's compensation agency for prescription drugs, the state announced Tuesday.

The deal comes amid growing scrutiny from state and federal regulators on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) like OptumRx, which act as intermediaries between insurers and drugmakers to negotiate prescription drug prices.

"This is another win for Ohio — time for OptumRx to pay up," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. Yost noted that the deal brought Ohio's total recovery from PBMs to more than $100 million, after last year's $88 million settlement with Centene Corp, and said the state was continuing to investigate other PBMs.

OptumRx did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company did not admit wrongdoing under the settlement.

Ohio sued OptumRx in 2019 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, accusing it of overcharging the state nearly $16 million. The state said the company failed for nearly three years to provide agreed-upon discounts for generic drugs purchased by injured workers submitting claims to the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

The state also sued PBM Express Scripts on behalf of its Highway Patrol Retirement System in 2020, accusing it of millions of dollars in overcharges. That case is still pending.

OptumRX and other PBMs are facing a federal investigation over their role in surging drug prices, as well as new regulations from states. Critics of PBMs have said that the companies, rather than negotiating lower prices to benefit consumers, agree to higher prices in exchange for rebates in order to boost their own profits.

