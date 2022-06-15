Oracle wins $30 mln from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in copyright trial

The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms Jury found HPE used Oracle software without permission

Verdict says HPE interfered with Oracle contracts

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co owes rival Oracle Corp $30 million in copyright damages for providing software updates to an Oracle operating system without permission, a California jury said Tuesday.

Oracle convinced the jury after a three-week trial that HPE misused the company's software to maintain the Solaris operating system for customers using Oracle servers despite lacking a support contract with the company.

In addition to awarding Oracle $30 million for copyright infringement, the jury also said HPE was liable for $24 million in damages for intentionally interfering with Oracle's customer relationships. An attorney for HPE said the total award was $30 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A spokesman for HPE said the company disagrees with the verdict and is evaluating its options.

Oracle's law firm Latham & Watkins said in a statement that it was "thrilled the jury came to the same conclusion we did."

Part of Oracle's revenue from Solaris comes from contracts to provide customers with software patches and other technical support. Other companies compete with Oracle to provide these support services, including HPE.

HPE allegedly violated Oracle's copyrights together with software-support provider Terix Computer Co Inc, which settled a related Oracle lawsuit in 2015 for nearly $58 million. Terix's CEO and other executives later pleaded guilty to a wire fraud conspiracy for using fake companies to win Oracle support contracts.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar threw out Oracle's lawsuit in 2019, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision and revived the case in 2020.

HPE argued that it had not misused Oracle's copyrights, contributed to Terix's alleged infringement or caused Oracle any harm.

Hewlett-Packard Co split into HPE and HP Inc in 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court last month let stand a $3 billion jury verdict Hewlett-Packard Co won against Oracle in 2016 for breaching an agreement to continue supporting software for HP's Itanium server platform.

The case is Oracle America Inc v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:16-cv-01393.

For Oracle: Christopher Yates, Sarah Ray, Sy Damle and Britt Lovejoy of Latham & Watkins

For HPE: Jeffrey Thomas and Samuel Liversidge of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Read more:

9th Circuit revives Oracle copyright claim against Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.