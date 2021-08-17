Orrick thumbs nose at Jones Day in fight over subpoenas in partner arbitration

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - If Jones Day can’t force Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe to comply with its subpoenas in a breach-of-duty arbitration against an ex-partner who moved to Orrick, it has no one to blame but itself.

That, at least, is what Orrick and its lawyers at Williams & Connolly told U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of Oakland last week in a motion to dismiss Jones Day’s petition to compel Orrick and two partners to comply with subpoenas for documents and testimony issued by a JAMS arbitrator.

Filings in the California case are redacted to hide details about the underlying arbitration, but a related ruling last May by a District of Columbia Superior Court judge provided some specifics. According to that decision, Jones Day brought the arbitration against ex-partner Michael Buhler for allegedly breaching his partnership agreement and his fiduciary duty. Buhler left Jones Day to join Orrick in 2019.

Jones Day, according to the D.C. decision, alleges that while Buhler was in negotiations with Orrick, he was representing a Jones Day client before an arbitration panel that included an Orrick partner. The arbitration panel replaced the Orrick partner when the potential conflict came to light, but Jones Day’s client said it intended to hold Jones Day responsible for the extra time and expense of the replacement. Jones Day, in turn, wants to tag Buhler with that liability, according to the D.C. ruling.

Orrick and Jones Day both declined to comment. Buhler, who is himself an international arbitrator, didn’t respond to my email about Jones Day’s case against him.

But this isn’t a story about that case. It’s instead about whether the rules Jones Day imposed on arbitration with its partners have now handcuffed the firm in its subpoena fight with Orrick – or whether Jones Day will prevail with a novel argument that, according to Orrick, could drastically expand federal-court jurisdiction over discovery in international arbitration.

Jones Day’s partnership agreement with Buhler calls for JAMS arbitration to be conducted in Washington, D.C., under the constraints of the Federal Arbitration Act. Last September, the arbitrator overseeing the case authorized a subpoena ordering Orrick to appear in the proceeding. Orrick informed Jones Day two days before its scheduled appearance that it would not comply.

Jones Day filed a petition in D.C. Superior Court to enforce compliance with the arbitrator's subpoena. Orrick offered two jurisdictional arguments against the petition. The Federal Arbitration Act, it said, mandates that a petition to enforce a summons must be filed not in state court but in federal court in the district in which the arbitration is taking place. And under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Daimler AG v. Bauman, Orrick said, D.C. Superior court does not have personal jurisdiction over the firm, which is not based in Washington.

Jones Day protested that Orrick’s position would leave Jones Day with no means of enforcing the subpoena. “Orrick claims that only California courts have personal jurisdiction, and that only D.C. federal court can enforce the arbitral subpoena, when Orrick no doubt would argue that D.C. federal court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction,” Jones Day argued. “Orrick’s position would mean that Jones Day’s validly-issued arbitral subpoena cannot be enforced in any court in the United States.”

Superior Court Judge Alfred Irving was notably unsympathetic to that argument in his May 14 decision. The judge agreed with Orrick’s Daimler argument, which was reason enough to dismiss Jones Day’s petition. But he also addressed Jones Day’s attempt to circumvent the terms of its own partnership agreement. The contract specified FAA rules, Irving said. Those rules required Jones Day to bring its petition in the federal court where the arbitration is seated. The firm could have required otherwise in its contact, the judge said, but didn’t, and so it must live with the deal it struck.

Here’s where this case gets really interesting. After Irving’s ruling, Jones Day went back to the JAMS arbitrator for a new subpoena. It also got the arbitrator to agree to go to a JAMS office in California to hear testimony from Orrick partners.

When Orrick once again refused to comply with the subpoena, Jones Day went to court in California, where Orrick is based, to nullify Orrick’s Daimler personal jurisdiction defense. And to counter Orrick’s anticipated argument that the federal court in Oakland lacked subject-matter jurisdiction, Jones Day cited an FAA provision adopting the international convention for the recognition of arbitration proceedings and enforcement of arbitral awards.

That provision gives federal courts original subject-matter jurisdiction. Jones Day contended that because the FAA incorporated the international convention, federal courts are also have subject-matter jurisdiction to hear discovery disputes, even though subpoena enforcement is addressed in a different provision of the law.

Orrick said Jones Day’s jurisdictional argument was a complete misreading of the FAA. No federal court, the Orrick dismissal brief said, has ever cited the FAA’s adoption of the international convention to claim subject-matter jurisdiction. The provision adopting the convention only allows parties to go to federal court to compel recognition of the legitimacy of arbitrations and to enforce awards, Orrick said. And there’s no indication, it argued, that Congress tacitly intended to expand federal courts’ role in arbitral discovery disputes via the international convention.

“The settled interpretation is that federal courts do not have federal-question jurisdiction over (enforcement) petitions,” Orrick said.

More fundamentally, Orrick argued, Jones Day has already argued, in its own brief in the D.C. Superior Court case, that the Federal Arbitration Act does not confer subject-matter jurisdiction on federal courts. Jones Day is an extremely sophisticated firm that surely acted deliberately in choosing the rules for arbitrating disputes with partners, Orrick said. (Orrick suggested that Jones Day thought the FAA’s restrictions on third-party discovery would serve its institutional interests by shielding its clients.)

Regardless, Orrick said, Jones Day can’t get out of the trap it constructed: “Jones Day’s dilemma, if it has one, is an issue of its own making.”

Jones Day is due to respond this week. Let's see if it can talk its way out of this Catch-22.

