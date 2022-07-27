Out-of-state workers barred from FLSA action against FedEx – appeals court

A FedEx delivery truck exits a facility in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary FedEx workers want FLSA actions to be treated like federal class actions, with members all over the nation

The 3rd Circuit disagreed, saying the court in question didn’t have jurisdiction over out-state plaintiffs Federal appeals Courts are split on the issue 3 to 1 in favor of employers

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday limited workers’ ability to bring nationwide wage-and-hour collective actions, tilting the balance of an existing circuit split 3-1 in the employers’ favor.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Maryland- and New York-based security specialists for Federal Express Corp cannot join a Pennsylvania colleague’s action in Philadelphia, which accuses the company of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying them as contractors rather than employees to avoid paying them overtime.

The 3rd Circuit said the federal court in Philadelphia lacked jurisdiction over the out-of-state plaintiffs’ claims because neither they nor FedEx were citizens of Pennsylvania, and their claims did not “arise out of or relate to FedEx’s contacts with Pennsylvania.”

The 6th and 8th Circuits reached the same conclusion in cases against different employers last year, but the 1st Circuit disagreed in January.

Despite the circuit split, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review both the 1st and 6th Circuit decisions.

Memphis-based FedEx and its in-house lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did Adam Hansen of Apollo Law, the lead attorney for the FedEx workers and the appellants in the 6th Circuit.

The question of jurisdiction is receiving so much attention because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court, a product-liability “mass action” brought in California by hundreds of plaintiffs – more than 85 percent of them from out-of-state. The Supreme Court held that the state court lacked jurisdiction over the out-of-state plaintiffs’ claims.

Large corporations and pro-business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argue that the same rule should apply to FLSA collective actions. Like state-court “mass actions,” each worker must affirmatively opt-in to join a FLSA case.

U.S. District Judge John Gallagher agreed in the FedEx case, but certified his decision for an interlocutory appeal.

The FedEx workers urged the 3rd Circuit to treat FLSA collective actions like federal class actions, in which a handful of named plaintiffs can potentially represent the interests of absent class members across the country.

The 3rd Circuit called the analogy “inapt,” noting that class actions and FLSA collective actions are subject to vastly different procedural rules and protections for unnamed plaintiffs.

However, “we agree with many of our colleagues across the appellate and trial benches who have held that Bristol-Myers did not change the personal jurisdiction question with respect to class actions,” the court added.

The case is Fischer v. Federal Express Corp, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1683.

For the plaintiffs: Adam Hansen of Apollo Law

For FedEx: Frederick Douglas of FedEx

