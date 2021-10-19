Outgoing Beveridge chair driven by chance to set example for Black lawyers

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Wilson steps down as Beveridge & Diamond chair in January 2022

(Reuters) - Ben Wilson, chairman of environmental law firm Beveridge & Diamond, announced this week he will retire in January.

Wilson grew up in Jackson, Mississippi surrounded by the influence of powerful Black civil rights lawyers like Wiley Branton and Fred Gray.

This inspired him to champion diversity, including by founding the Diverse Partners Network and The African American Managing Partners Network--and by setting an example through his own career.

"I think that it was important for me and for many in my generation to demonstrate that if we got the chance, that we could succeed in these law firms and in these companies," he said. "And that's really what drove me."

Wilson, 70, spoke this week with Reuters about the shifting diversity landscape in the legal industry and his hopes for the future.

The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Reuters: Exiting your firm will give you more time for your already extensive diversity advocacy work. Why didn't you leave the law firm for full-time advocacy earlier in your career?

Wilson: The whole point (of remaining in practice) was to give people the tools to succeed and demystify the practice of law. And I wanted to make certain they understood the unwritten rules of law, make certain they built networks so they could build their own practice and make certain they spoke up so they shared origination credit when work came to their firms.

Reuters: What were some big lessons that you learned in the early days of your career?

Wilson: I remember, at my first law firm, there was an elderly gentleman who used "the n-word" in a story. I was the only Black attorney in a room of about 90 lawyers. I remember going up to him and I told him that I did not appreciate his use of the word. He apologized and begged me to forgive it, but the point was, it was important for me to personally address that issue.

Sometimes I felt like I had to prove myself. If I had to take a deposition, I’d think the other lawyer was testing me. The question was, were they testing me because I was young or were they testing me because I was Black? What I had to get over was-- stop trying to figure out why they're doing it. Just don't let them get to you, and stay on task.

There were times where I might see someone else getting a work assignment that I was not getting that I thought I wanted. But I had to discipline myself and make the most of the assignments that I had.

Reuters: How have you cultivated diverse talent once they got their foot in the door?

Wilson: My goal is to make certain that first at my firm, we really are who we say we are, that we really are diverse, that we are going to judge people on the merits of their work, on the content of their character, that we're going to give them honest evaluations, we're not going to go easy.

If the writing is poor, we're not going to say that something's just fine when it isn't, but we're going to explain what needs to be done and how one can get better. Whether you're a man or a woman or white or black or straight or gay -- who doesn't want to know the truth about how they can get better?

And then, the whole point is offering meaningful opportunities, making certain that someone has a chance to do work. So when I had trials, I always made certain that the associate or a young partner who worked with me got to be hands- on at the trial, and they got a chance to take and defend depositions, and they got a chance to argue motions in court.

Reuters: You spent 35 years at Beveridge & Diamond, that's a long time.

Wilson: We can't just run away. Sometimes we have to stand our ground. And I'm proud to say that we have a number of young African American partners who are up and coming at my firm, a number of African American associates, almost all of whom are women, who are up and coming, and some of whom I taught at Howard Law School. I'm really proud of that. I'm proud of what we built.

