Outside counsel platform Persuit raises $20 mln in Series A

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Persuit counts UBS, Novartis, Facebook as customers

Funding round led by VC firm OpenView The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Persuit, a legal technology company whose platform helps companies engage outside counsel, on Thursday said it has scored $20 million in a Series A funding round.

Boston-based venture capital firm OpenView Venture Partners led the round for Persuit, a company founded in 2016 by former DLA Piper partner Jim Delkousis.

Persuit says its platform helps corporate legal departments reduce expenditures on outside counsel. The technology allows companies to speed up and manage the request-for-proposal (RFP) process and enable in-house teams to get "true market pricing" by driving competition for business, according to Persuit's website.

Law departments can also compare alternative fee arrangement proposals through the platform and look at their buying data in one place, Persuit's website says.

"The company is transforming an opaque process that underpins $200B+ of corporate spend for its customers, helping them select the right firm for the right matter at a fair price," Scott Maxwell, founder and managing partner at OpenView, who is joining Persuit's board, said in a statement.

Persuit, which was founded in Melbourne, Australia, and has its headquarters in New York, said it will use the new funds to invest in product capabilities and data insights to grow its customer base.

The startup has been able to land big customers since its founding, listing UBS Group AG, Facebook Inc, HSBC and Johnson & Johnson in its announcement. Other customers have included Walmart Inc, Royal Dutch Shell and AT&T Inc, according to Persuit's website.

Thomas Barothy, global COO legal for UBS, said in a statement accompanying the funding announcement that Persuit "is solving a problem that inhouse legal departments have always struggled with."

Persuit isn't the only company angling to help corporate legal teams manage legal costs. Brightflag, one player in the space, raised $28 million in December.

Delkousis, the company's founder and CEO, was previously the co-global head of DLA Piper's infrastructure and construction sector practice before departing to start Persuit in 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

Read More:

Onit acquires legal spend intelligence company Bodhala