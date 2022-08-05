Panel launches new MDLs for Abbott baby formula, Merck's Gardasil

Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has created new federal mass tort dockets to handle claims that babies sickened by formula from an Abbott Laboratories plant closed earlier this year over safety concerns, and that Merck & Co Inc's Gardasil vaccine against human papillomavirus caused serious autoimmune conditions.

The Judicial Panel for Multidistrict Litigation on Friday transferred 18 lawsuits over the Abbott formula - of which 17 are proposed class actions - to U.S. District Judge John Kness in Chicago, who is already overseeing a separate multidistrict litigation (MDL), including 97 lawsuits, over claims that Abbott formula led to a deadly illness in preterm infants.

Plaintiffs in the new MDL allege that their babies became ill after consuming formula from the plant. Abbott, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has said there is no evidence it ever sold any contaminated formula.

Sam Geisler of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs, said in a statement that he was pleased with the panel's order.

"On behalf of all of the families impacted by Abbott's negligence, disregard for safety and heinous misconduct, we will continue to fight and hold them accountable," he said.

The company earlier this year voluntarily recalled batches of formula from a Sturgis, Michigan, plant after U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found unsafe conditions and bacterial contamination and ordered it closed. The closure, which continued until early July, contributed to a nationwide formula shortage.

The order came a day after the panel sent 31 lawsuits over Gardasil, Merck's vaccine against the potentially cancer-causing human papillomavirus (HPV), to U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Plaintiffs in the cases claim that the vaccine caused an autoimmune reaction leading to a wide range of problems including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which can cause dizziness and fainting.

"Our clients are looking forward to getting their day in court," said Bijan Esfandiari of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, a plaintiffs' attorney in the litigation.

Merck said in a statement that the "overwhelming body of scientific evidence" shows that its vaccines are safe and effective.

The company had opposed creating an MDL, arguing that plaintiffs alleged different injuries and should litigate their claims individually. The panel, however, found that the basic scientific theory behind the cases was the same and that all would involve similar evidence.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination against HPV for all children at 11 or 12 years old. Gardasil, which can be administered in two- or three-dose regimens, is the only HPV vaccine approved in the United States.

According to the CDC, an estimated 75% of children aged 13 to 17 had received at least one dose of the vaccine in 2020, the most recent year for which survey data was available.

The formula case is In re Recalled Abbott Infant Formula Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, case number not yet assigned.

For plaintiffs: Sam Geisler and Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz and others

For Abbott: James Hurst of Kirkland & Ellis

The Gardasil case is In re Gardasil Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Western District of North Carolina, case number not yet assigned.

For plaintiffs: Bijan Esfandiari of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman and others

For Merck: Allyson Julien of Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum

