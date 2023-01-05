Paralyzed ex-Baker Hostetler partner loses disability case appeal

Summary

(Reuters) - A former Baker & Hostetler partner in Washington, D.C., who was injured in a bicycle crash in 2017 and now is in a quadriplegic state, lost his bid on Thursday to seek more disability compensation.

A three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the city's highest judicial tribunal, ruled against Melvin Schwechter, whose lawyers sought to modify a prior $1.05 million settlement to cover future medical expenses after his condition worsened.

The appeals panel heard arguments in October over whether the terms of the deal left any opening for modification. BakerHostetler and its insurance carrier, which opposed modification of Schwechter's claims, did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

The court was unanimous in its ruling against Schwechter, who had led BakerHostetler's international trade and compliance practice as a non-equity partner since 2012.

"The agreement in this case provided that it was a 'full, final and complete resolution' of all claims arising out of the accident," Judge Roy McLeese III wrote for the D.C. Court of Appeals panel, which included Judges Catharine Easterly and John Howard III. "Mr. Schwechter also explicitly acknowledged that the agreement barred any and all future recovery of benefits or compensation pursuant to the claim."

McLeese continued: "The agreement thus unambiguously precluded modification of the lump-sum amount."

The appeals court ruling said it was declining to reach "the broader question whether lump-sum settlements can ever be modified" under a certain D.C. law.

Adrian Gucovschi, a lawyer for Schwechter, on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gucovschi previously in an interview with Reuters called Schwechter's circumstances "extremely tragic" and said it was "heartbreaking that the law firm, a very reputable law firm, decided to not compensate one of its partners."

On the weekend of a BakerHostetler partner gathering in 2017, Schwechter was riding his bike on a firm-arranged tour when he "fishtailed out of control" in rain, according to his lawyer. Court papers showed he suffered "severe traumatic head injuries."

Gucovschi in October said Schwechter cannot walk on his own and is awake only for a few hours a day.

Representatives from Cleveland-based, 1,000-attorney BakerHostetler on Thursday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Naureen Weissman of Franklin & Prokopik, who argued in the appeals court for BakerHostetler and its carrier Pacific Indemnity Co, also did not immediately respond to a similar message.

"If there is no finality, then there is no point to a full and final settlement," Weissman told the appeals court panel at oral argument in October.

The case is Melvin Schwechter v. District of Columbia Department of Employment Services, D.C. Court of Appeals, No. 22-AA-7.

For petitioner: Adrian Gucovschi of Gucovschi Rozenshteyn

For intervenor Baker & Hostetler and Pacific Indemnity Co: Naureen Weissman of Franklin & Prokopik

