Park service has final say on Mt Rushmore fireworks permits – court

South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Summary Park service denied last year's permit, citing wildfires

Other reasons included COVID, tribal opposition

South Dakota’s claims fizzled after July 4th -8th Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court extinguished South Dakota’s fight against the U.S. Interior Department and its National Park Service for blocking Independence Day fireworks on Mount Rushmore in 2021.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused to consider Gov. Kristi Noem’s claim that NPS acted arbitrarily by denying the state a permit for the event, as well as her constitutional challenge to the agency’s permitting process.

“We cannot change what happened last year, and South Dakota has not shown that it would actually benefit from the elimination of the permitting regime,” Circuit Judge David Stras wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Duane Benton and Bobby Shepherd.

Noem’s office and the state’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The federal agencies and their lawyers declined to comment.

Nicole Ducheneaux of Big Fire Law & Policy Group, which represented intervening party Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said they were “proud and gratified” by the 8th Circuit’s decision “preserving the Lakota people’s holiest shrine – the sacred Black Hills.”

According to the 8th Circuit, Mount Rushmore hosted its first Independence Day fireworks in a decade in July 2020, after then-President Donald Trump advocated for its return.

In March 2021, however, NPS denied South Dakota’s application for a return engagement. The agency pointed to the risk of wildfires, COVID-19 transmission, water pollution, “tribal opposition,” and an ongoing construction project.

The state filed suit. It said NPS had an unconstitutional degree of discretion over the permits, and had abused that discretion in its case. The judge denied the state’s request for an injunction in June and made his ruling final, at the state’s request, on July 7, 2021.

The state then filed its appeal, which drew amicus support from the governors of 16 Republican-led states.

The 8th Circuit said the permit denial was moot because the legal controversy had “fizzled out” once the event date had passed. Future denials, if any, would present a distinct set of factors and a different legal controversy, Stras wrote.

The court said South Dakota lacked standing to challenge the permitting regime, reasoning that “(n)obody has the right to shoot off fireworks on someone else’s land” without permission – and since only NPS can give permission for fireworks on Mount Rushmore, “doing away with this process will only make it harder, not easier, for South Dakota to remedy its claimed injury.”

The case is Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota, et al, v. Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2542.

For Noem et al: Jeffrey Harris of Consovoy McCarthy and Katie Hruska with the Office of the Governor of South Dakota

For Haaland et al: Bryan Springer, Michael Raab, and Diana Jo Ryan of the U.S. Justice Department

For Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe et al., intervenors: Nicole Ducheneaux and Leonika Charging-Davison of Big Fire Law & Policy Group Read more: S. Dakota sues Park Service over Mount Rushmore fireworks cancellation

