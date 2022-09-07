Partner pay watch: Covington's Stacey Grigsby, now a top White House lawyer

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Covington & Burling LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A former Covington & Burling partner now serving in the Biden White House counsel's office reported receiving more than $2.3 million in compensation since the start of 2021 for work advising Meta Platforms Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and other major U.S. companies, according to a newly disclosed ethics form.

Stacey Grigsby joined the Biden administration as a deputy counsel this summer from Covington, where she had been a partner in the commercial litigation group since early 2020. Grigsby previously was at Boies Schiller Flexner for six years.

At the White House, Grigsby focuses on reproductive rights and racial justice, among other matters.

Grigsby in July participated in a meeting of lawyers at the White House to discuss the protection of abortion rights, a key issue in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision a month earlier overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. Grigsby was among the White House officials who met in June with attorneys general of Michigan and Minnesota to weigh reproductive rights.

Financial disclosure reports are mandatory public ethics filings for many top U.S. officials, and they can offer a window into the pay at some of the country's largest law firms. The forms record income from the prior calendar year up to the date of the filing.

Grigsby did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Covington, with more than 1,100-attorneys, recorded $2.3 million in profits per equity partner last year, according to a report in March by The American Lawyer. The report said revenue per lawyer at the firm, which has its largest office in Washington, D.C., rose last year to $1.2 million.

Grigsby's disclosure showed a $50,000 "separation payment" from Covington that she said was based partly on her years of service at the firm.

Her other Covington clients included American Airlines Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Sony Music Publishing, according to the ethics form.

President Joe Biden at the start of his administration turned to firms including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Latham & Watkins to fill top legal posts. Grigsby earns $155,000 as a White House deputy counsel.

Former Gibson Dunn partner Stuart Delery is serving as the acting top White House lawyer since the departure of Dana Remus, who first held the post in the Biden administration.

