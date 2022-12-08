Patent plaintiff can't block order to disclose funding, appeals court says

Summary

Summary Companies Delaware judge requested correspondence, bank statements from patent plaintiff

Appeals court okayed order, said information is relevant to legal issues















(Reuters) - Patent-infringement plaintiff Nimitz Technologies LLC on Thursday lost its appeal seeking to block a judge's demand for information about the financing of its lawsuits.

Nimitz had argued the judge was mounting an "inquisition." But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was was proper and relevant to the case when U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in November ordered Nimitz to turn over documents concerning its possible ties to self-described patent monetizer IP Edge LLC.

Nimitz's attorney declined to comment on the decision.

Connolly issued standing orders in April that require parties in his cases to disclose third-party funders and "every individual and corporation with a direct or indirect interest" in the litigants themselves.

The judge has also paused a high-stakes patent dispute between Intel Corp and VLSI Technology LLC after finding VLSI did not disclose sufficient information about its backers.

Nimitz told Connolly it did not have any arrangements with third-party funders to disclose in its patent lawsuits against Bloomberg LP, BuzzFeed Inc, and other companies over streaming technology.

Connolly said he learned in a separate case that Nimitz's sole owner may have a connection to IP Edge. During a hearing, he questioned Nimitz's relationship with IP Edge and another entity Nimitz described as a patent consultant, Mavexar LLC, in terms that Nimitz called adversarial.

Connolly later ordered Nimitz to turn over documents that could be relevant to its relationships with IP Edge and Mavexar including attorney correspondence and bank statements.

Nimitz asked the Federal Circuit to overturn the order, calling it an "unprecedented" request for confidential information. Connolly responded last week with an 80-page document outlining his concerns, which included potential fraud on the court.

The Federal Circuit rejected Nimitz's request on Thursday, finding Connolly's order was relevant to potential legal issues in the case and proper practice before his court. The appeals court also noted that Connolly did not require Nimitz to make the documents public and said Nimitz can ask the judge to seal them.

The case is In re Nimitz Technologies LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 23-103.

For Nimitz: George Pazuniak of O'Kelly & O'Rourke

Read more:

Delaware judge justifies litigation funding ‘inquisition’ in thriller order

U.S. appeals court asked to halt Del. judge's litigation funding disclosure order

Judge hits pause in Intel patent case, says VLSI must detail investors

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.