Paul Weiss turns to ex-DOJ official to co-lead cybersecurity practice

(Reuters) - John Carlin, most recently a top U.S. Justice Department official serving under deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco, has joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to co-lead its cybersecurity and data protection practice, the New York law firm said on Tuesday.

Carlin, a former Morrison & Foerster partner who has held a number of senior government positions, will be a Washington, D.C.-based partner in Paul Weiss's litigation department. He left his role as principal associate deputy attorney general in July, a firm spokesperson said.

Brad Karp, chairman of 1,000-lawyer Paul Weiss, in a statement called Carlin "one of the nation's leading national security experts and the architect of the modern cybersecurity regulatory regime."

Carlin said he wanted to help companies navigate concerns such as cyber attacks by nation states and organized criminal groups, enforcement of sanctions regimes, and the Justice Department's focus on preventing corporate crime.

"When you look at the range of challenges now that our country faces, it really puts private companies on the front lines of national security threats like never before," he said.

Carlin was chair of Morrison & Foerster's global risk and crisis management group for four years before joining the Justice Department as acting deputy attorney general in January 2021, a position he held for about four months.

He then served in the role advising Monaco, a former O'Melveny & Myers partner, and Attorney General Merrick Garland on efforts to curb corporate crime, oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and task forces to limit cryptocurrency theft and crack down on actors who help Russia dodge sanctions, Paul Weiss said.

Carlin's other prior government roles include assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's national security division and chief of staff and senior counsel to former FBI director Robert Mueller.

At Paul Weiss, he will co-lead the cybersecurity and data protection practice alongside former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Jeannie Rhee, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Special Counsel's office under Mueller.

