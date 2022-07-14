Penguin Random House refutes 'fantastical' DOJ antitrust claims

Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Publisher's lawyers at O'Melveny said DOJ avoiding facts in "silly" hypotheticals

DOJ chides publisher over "performative gesture"

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Penguin Random House LLC on Wednesday pushed back against the U.S. Justice Department's bid to block certain arguments that the book publisher wants to make about industry competition during the government's antitrust trial next month.

In a filing in Washington, D.C., federal court, Penguin Random House's attorneys at O'Melveny & Myers and other firms said they should be permitted to talk about a company policy that would allow its imprints to compete with those of rival Simon & Schuster for book rights after the two companies complete their planned $2.1 billion merger.

Justice Department lawyers contend Penguin Random House's "ephemeral corporate promises" should not be admissible at trial starting on Aug. 1.

The Justice Department last year sued to stop Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher and owned by German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, from buying rival Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global.

U.S. antitrust lawyers have said the deal would give Penguin Random House "unprecedented control" in the publishing industry. Penguin Random House has denied alleged anticompetitive harm and said the transaction was "pro-consumer, pro-author, and pro-book seller."

A Justice Department spokesperson on Thursday declined to comment, and a representative from Penguin Random House did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

O'Melveny partner Daniel Petrocelli, a lead attorney for Penguin Random House, and a lawyer for Simon & Schuster, Stephen Fishbein of Shearman & Sterling, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

U.S. antitrust prosecutors called Penguin Random House's planned post-merger bidding policy a "made-for-litigation performative gesture" that is a "distraction from the anticompetitive effects of the proposed merger."

"They promise after the merger to forgo profits and benevolently pretend for some of its imprints to compete against some of its other imprints, ostensibly driving up their own costs," U.S. Justice Department lawyers told the court. "But this is nonsensical, akin to spouses bidding against each other and driving up the price for a house that they will share."

Penguin Random House's lawyers said the government turned to "silly hypotheticals" and "fantastical scenarios" to avoid a "candid recitation of the actual facts."

The publisher's attorneys said the Justice Department "cites no case — not one — holding that a merging party's post-merger policy commitment is not relevant to the court's analysis of post-merger competitive conditions."

The case is United States v. Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02886-FYP.

For the United States: John Read and Jonathan Goldsmith of the Justice Department

For Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA and Penguin Random House LLC: Daniel Petrocelli, Andrew Frackman and Courtney Dyer of O'Melveny & Myers, and Debbie Feinstein of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Paramount Global and Simon & Schuster Inc: Stephen Fishbein and Jessica Delbaum of Shearman & Sterling

