Penn. transit agency can't bar workers' Black Lives Matter masks - court

Summary Law firms Concerns about disruptions don't trump free-speech rights, court says

Agency barred political masks and disciplined workers over BLM apparel

Ruling blocks enforcement of ban pending outcome of lawsuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a ban by Pittsburgh's mass transit agency on employees wearing Black Lives Matter face masks likely violates their free-speech rights, upholding a ruling that blocked the policy while a lawsuit challenging it plays out.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Port Authority of Allegheny County had not shown that the face masks posed a great enough risk of disrupting its operations to justify the infringement on free speech.

The court upheld a preliminary injunction issued by a Pittsburgh federal judge that bars the Port Authority from disciplining employees who wear Black Lives Matter face masks. The ban is being challenged by an Amalgamated Transit Union local and three Port Authority employees.

The ruling came one day after the Boston-based 1st Circuit said Whole Foods Inc's ban on workers wearing Black Lives Matter face masks did not amount to race discrimination.

The Port Authority and its lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for the plaintiffs.

The Port Authority in 2020 banned face masks with messages "of a political or social protest nature" after an employee's complaint about Black Lives Matter masks and arguments that had broken out among workers on social media, according to court filings.

Some drivers had worn the masks for months amid protests in Pittsburgh against racism and police brutality that triggered clashes with police.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan in Pittsburgh last year said the Port Authority had not shown the face masks actually interfered with service and issued the injunction.

The Port Authority in its appeal argued that government agencies do not have to wait until actual disruptions occur to restrict employee speech.

The 3rd Circuit on Wednesday said that was correct, but that the Port Authority had not shown that its policy was narrowly tailored to only ban speech with a high likelihood of causing conflicts and disruptions.

The panel included Circuit Judges David Porter, Patty Shwartz and D. Michael Fisher.

The case is Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85 v. Port Authority of Allegheny County, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1256.

For the plaintiffs: Joseph Pass of Jubelirer, Pass & Intrieri

For the Port Authority: Gregory Krock of McGuireWoods

