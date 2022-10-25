Pennsylvania top court urged to cap punitive damages

Summary

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday weighed whether to cap punitive damage awards in some cases, an issue that has divided state courts around the country and could have wide-reaching implications in consumer and business litigation.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit by insurer Northwest Insurance Services in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas against rival First National Insurance Agency and several employees who left Northwest for First National. Northwest accused the employees and First National of breaching the employees' agreements not to solicit Northwest's customers, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost business.

A jury awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages and $2.8 million in punitive damages, and the verdict was upheld on appeal.

Scott Cessar of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, a lawyer for First National, argued Tuesday that the state's Supreme Court should cap punitive damages awards in cases with "substantial" compensatory damages at no more than the amount of the compensatory damages, meaning that the punitive damages should be slashed to $250,000. He said higher damages were excessive and violated the U.S. Constitution's due process clause.

Cessar cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2003 decision in State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Campbell holding that the ratio of punitive damages to compensatory damages should generally be in the single digits, overturning a punitive damages award with a 145-to-1 ratio to compensatory damages.

The court said in that decision that in cases with "substantial" compensatory damages the ratio might be lower, "perhaps only equal to compensatory damages." Cessar said that a fixed punitive damages ratio would be a better deterrent to potential wrongdoing than one that could arbitrarily vary from case to case.

"Frankly, if we don't have some sort of ratios that have some sort of limits or specificity, then we don't have deterrence," he said.

Kenneth Africano of Harter Secrest & Emery, a lawyer for Northwest, said First National was wrongly asking the court lump together different punitive damages awards against different corporate entities affiliated with First National, based on specific acts by their officers. He said the court should consider those awards separately, rather than calculating a ratio based on the total award.

Africano said that vacating the award would be a "gross injustice."

"The jury did a good job," he said. "There is nothing grossly excessive about this award."

The case is The Burt Co al v. Turk, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, No. 13 WAP 2022.

For First National and individual defendants: Scott Cessar of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

For Northwest: Kenneth Africano of Harter Secrest & Emery











